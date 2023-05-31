BSEB 12th Compartment Result 2023 Declared, Download Bihar Board Inter Marksheet Here

BSEB 12th Compartment Result 2023 Declared: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has declared the compartment results for the arts, commerce, and science stream today i.e. May 31, 2023, in a press conference. Students who appeared in the supplementary exams can check out the scorecard on the official websites: results.biharboardonline.com and interbseb.com. They have to enter their login credentials to access scores online.
According to the official tweet, Board Chairman Anand Kishore will declare the BSEB 12th Compartment Results 2023 at 1.30 PM today. Previously, BSEB Inter Results 2023 was announced by State Education Minister Chandrashekhar on March 21 at BSEB Office, Library Road, Patna. The overall pass percentage was recorded at 83.70%. Those who could not qualify for one or two exams were placed in the compartment category.
BSEB Compartment Result 2023: Press Conference Link
Check Latest Updates on BSEB 12th Compartment Result 2023 Here!
Check Out Official Tweet Here
When to Check BSEB Bihar Board Inter Result 2023
Students who appeared in inter supplementary exams can check out the Bihar Board 12th Compartment Result 2023 dates below-
Particulars
Dates
BSEB Inter Compartment Exam Date 2023
April 20 to 22, 2023.
Bihar Board 12th result
May 31, 2023, at 1.30 PM
Where to Check BSEB 12th Compartment Result 2023?
Students can check out the Bihar board inter results on various official websites. Check list of links below-
- results.biharboardonline.com
- interbseb.com
- seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com
How to Check BSEB Bihar Board 12th Compartment Result 2023?
Examinees who had to re-appear in board exams can check out the Bihar Board Compartment Result 2023 today in the afternoon. They can go through the below-mentioned steps to access the scorecard online-
- Step 1: Visit the official website of BSEB:: results.biharboardonline.com OR interbseb.com
- Step 2: On the homepage, click on BSEB 12th compartment result 2023 link
- Step 3: Enter login credentials-roll number and date of birth
- Step 4: BSEB 12th Compartment Result 2023 will appear on the screen
- Step 5: View and download BSEB bihar board inter result 2023
- Step 6: Keep multiple hard copies for future reference
A total of 29,048 students appeared for the Science compartment exam. Out of them, 17,564 students passed the exam. The science pass percentage was recorded at 60.46 percent.
Out of 56,061 students who registered, a total of 34,792 passed the compartment exam. The overall pass percentage stood at 62.06 per cent. The pass percentage for Arts stream stood at 63.51 per cent, for Commerce stream the pass percentage stood at 71.65 per cent and for Science it stood at 60.46 per cent.
BSEB Chairperson announced the results for inter-compartment exams 2023 in a press conference today. A total of 56,435 out of which 56,061 students were evaluated because the remaining 364 students were declared passed in the scrutiny.