BSEB 12th Compartment Result 2023 Declared, Download Bihar Board Inter Marksheet Here

BSEB 12th Compartment Result 2023 Declared: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has declared the compartment results for the arts, commerce, and science stream today i.e. May 31, 2023, in a press conference. Students who appeared in the supplementary exams can check out the scorecard on the official websites: results.biharboardonline.com and interbseb.com. They have to enter their login credentials to access scores online.

According to the official tweet, Board Chairman Anand Kishore will declare the BSEB 12th Compartment Results 2023 at 1.30 PM today. Previously, BSEB Inter Results 2023 was announced by State Education Minister Chandrashekhar on March 21 at BSEB Office, Library Road, Patna. The overall pass percentage was recorded at 83.70%. Those who could not qualify for one or two exams were placed in the compartment category.

BSEB Compartment Result 2023: Press Conference Link

Click Here

Check Latest Updates on BSEB 12th Compartment Result 2023 Here!

Check Out Official Tweet Here

When to Check BSEB Bihar Board Inter Result 2023

Students who appeared in inter supplementary exams can check out the Bihar Board 12th Compartment Result 2023 dates below-

Particulars Dates BSEB Inter Compartment Exam Date 2023 April 20 to 22, 2023. Bihar Board 12th result May 31, 2023, at 1.30 PM

Where to Check BSEB 12th Compartment Result 2023?

Students can check out the Bihar board inter results on various official websites. Check list of links below-

results.biharboardonline.com

interbseb.com

seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com

How to Check BSEB Bihar Board 12th Compartment Result 2023?

Examinees who had to re-appear in board exams can check out the Bihar Board Compartment Result 2023 today in the afternoon. They can go through the below-mentioned steps to access the scorecard online-

Step 1 : Visit the official website of BSEB:: results.biharboardonline.com OR interbseb.com

Step 2 : On the homepage, click on BSEB 12th compartment result 2023 link

Step 3: Enter login credentials-roll number and date of birth

Step 4: BSEB 12th Compartment Result 2023 will appear on the screen

Step 5: View and download BSEB bihar board inter result 2023

Step 6 : Keep multiple hard copies for future reference

