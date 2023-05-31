  1. Home
BSEB 12th Compartment Result 2023 Declared, Download Bihar Board Inter Marksheet Here

BSEB 12th Compartment Result 2023 has been declared today in a press conference. Students who appeared in compartment exams can check out the scorecard online. Check latest updates here.

Updated: May 31, 2023 14:11 IST
BSEB 12th Compartment Result 2023 Today
BSEB 12th Compartment Result 2023 Today
BSEB 12th Compartment Result 2023 Declared: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has declared the compartment results for the arts, commerce, and science stream today i.e. May 31, 2023, in a press conference. Students who appeared in the supplementary exams can check out the scorecard on the official websites: results.biharboardonline.com and interbseb.com. They have to enter their login credentials to access scores online.

According to the official tweet, Board Chairman Anand Kishore will declare the BSEB 12th Compartment Results 2023 at 1.30 PM today. Previously, BSEB Inter Results 2023 was announced by State Education Minister Chandrashekhar on March 21 at BSEB Office, Library Road, Patna. The overall pass percentage was recorded at 83.70%. Those who could not qualify for one or two exams were placed in the compartment category.

BSEB Compartment Result 2023: Press Conference Link

Click Here

Check Latest Updates on BSEB 12th Compartment Result 2023 Here!

BSEB Bihar Board 12th Compartment: Science Pass Percentage

A total of 29,048 students appeared for the Science compartment exam. Out of them, 17,564 students passed the exam. The science pass percentage was recorded at 60.46 percent.

  Updated as on May 31, 2023, at 2.10 PM
 
BSEB Bihar Board 12th Compartment Result: How Many Students Passed?

Out of 56,061 students who registered, a total of 34,792 passed the compartment exam. The overall pass percentage stood at 62.06 per cent. The pass percentage for Arts stream stood at 63.51 per cent, for Commerce stream the pass percentage stood at  71.65 per cent and for Science it stood at 60.46 per cent.

Updated as on May 31, 2023, at 2.07 PM

BSEB Bihar Board 12th Compartment Result 2023: 56,435 students registered

BSEB Chairperson announced the results for inter-compartment exams 2023 in a press conference today. A total of 56,435 out of which 56,061 students were evaluated because the remaining 364 students were declared passed in the scrutiny.

Updated as on May 31, 2023, at 2.06 PM

Check Out Official Tweet Here

When to Check BSEB Bihar Board Inter Result 2023

Students who appeared in inter supplementary exams can check out the Bihar Board 12th Compartment Result 2023 dates below-

Particulars

Dates

BSEB Inter Compartment Exam Date 2023

April 20 to 22, 2023.

Bihar Board 12th result

May 31, 2023, at 1.30 PM

Where to Check BSEB 12th Compartment Result 2023?

Students can check out the Bihar board inter results on various official websites. Check list of links below-

  • results.biharboardonline.com
  • interbseb.com
  • seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com

How to Check BSEB Bihar Board 12th Compartment Result 2023?

Examinees who had to re-appear in board exams can check out the Bihar Board Compartment Result 2023 today in the afternoon. They can go through the below-mentioned steps to access the scorecard online-

  • Step 1: Visit the official website of BSEB:: results.biharboardonline.com OR interbseb.com
  • Step 2: On the homepage, click on BSEB 12th compartment result 2023 link
  • Step 3: Enter login credentials-roll number and date of birth
  • Step 4: BSEB 12th Compartment Result 2023 will appear on the screen
  • Step 5: View and download BSEB bihar board inter result 2023
  • Step 6: Keep multiple hard copies for future reference

