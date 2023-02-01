BSEB 2023: Class 12th Maths Paper Leak On Social Media Before The Exam, Check Details Here

BSEB 2023 Class 12th Exam Paper Leak: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is conducting the BSEB 2023 Intermediate examinations from today, February 1, 2023, across various exam centres. According to the media reports, soon after the commencement of the Class 12th 1st shift examinations several pictures of the Mathematics question paper started circulating on social media. However, as per the reports, the question paper photos were leaked from Bihar's Motihari and Muzaffarpur districts.

However, the BSEB 2023 Class 12th examination commenced on Wednesday in two shifts. The first shift is scheduled to be conducted between 9.30 am and 12:45 pm, whereas the second shift will be held between 1:45 pm and 5 pm respectively.

@bihar_police

Sir Mera pass kuchh bihar board ka 12th ka questions ka images viral hua mila hai mai aapka sath share kar raha hun aap sachai ka pata lagaye please pic.twitter.com/PwC7r9Mewd — Raj Singh (@rajsinghreigns) February 1, 2023

According to the media reports, the class 12th mathematics question paper had already reached the students through social media before the commencement of the BSEB 2023 Intermediate examination. The reports also said that just half an hour before the examination, the question paper got leaked in Nalanda and Jamui districts.