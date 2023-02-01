    BSEB 2023: Class 12th Maths Paper Leak On Social Media Before The Exam, Check Details Here

    BSEB 2023 Class 12th Exam Paper Leak: According to the media reports, the BSEB 2023 Class 12th Maths question paper reached students through social media before the start of the examination and several pictures started circulating online. Check complete details here

    Updated: Feb 1, 2023 12:19 IST
    BSEB 2023 Class 12th Maths Paper Leak
    BSEB 2023 Class 12th Maths Paper Leak

    BSEB 2023 Class 12th Exam Paper Leak: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is conducting the BSEB 2023 Intermediate examinations from today, February 1, 2023, across various exam centres. According to the media reports, soon after the commencement of the Class 12th 1st shift examinations several pictures of the Mathematics question paper started circulating on social media. However, as per the reports, the question paper photos were leaked from Bihar's Motihari and Muzaffarpur districts.

    However, the BSEB 2023 Class 12th examination commenced on Wednesday in two shifts. The first shift is scheduled to be conducted between 9.30 am and 12:45 pm, whereas the second shift will be held between 1:45 pm and 5 pm respectively.

