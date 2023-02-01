BSEB 2023: Class 12th Maths Paper Leak On Social Media Before The Exam, Check Details Here

BSEB 2023 Class 12th Exam Paper Leak: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is conducting the BSEB 2023 Intermediate examinations from today, February 1, 2023, across various exam centres. According to the media reports, soon after the commencement of the Class 12th 1st shift examinations several pictures of the Mathematics question paper started circulating on social media. However, as per the reports, the question paper photos were leaked from Bihar's Motihari and Muzaffarpur districts.
However, the BSEB 2023 Class 12th examination commenced on Wednesday in two shifts. The first shift is scheduled to be conducted between 9.30 am and 12:45 pm, whereas the second shift will be held between 1:45 pm and 5 pm respectively.
@bihar_police— Raj Singh (@rajsinghreigns) February 1, 2023
Sir Mera pass kuchh bihar board ka 12th ka questions ka images viral hua mila hai mai aapka sath share kar raha hun aap sachai ka pata lagaye please pic.twitter.com/PwC7r9Mewd
According to the media reports, the class 12th mathematics question paper had already reached the students through social media before the commencement of the BSEB 2023 Intermediate examination. The reports also said that just half an hour before the examination, the question paper got leaked in Nalanda and Jamui districts.
ये लड़का 45 मिनट पहले क्वेश्चन आंसर देने का दावा कर रहा है। जो आप खुद देख सकते है। अब ये क्या समझा जाए बिहार बोर्ड की कमजोरी या और कुछ ।। नही तो मामले पर कारवाही करने की कृपा की जाय ।@officialbseb @BiharEducation_@VijayKChy @News18Bihar #BSEB #BiharBoard #Bihar #Inter_Exam_2023 pic.twitter.com/l5h5iKkjLl— ☞∨ĩᏦαᎦh̠ ¥ădཽã̰v✿┐ψ 🇮🇳👳 (@VikashYadav_G) February 1, 2023
As per the recent updates, around 13 lakh students would appear for the BSEB 2023 Class 12th examination and in such situations, the Class 12th Board question paper leak is a matter of concern for all the students as well as for the administration also.
Administration’s View on BSEB Class 12th Paper Leak
As per the media reports, the District Education Officer Sanjay Kumar stated that the investigation is underway and said that the real information will be revealed once the BSEB Class 12th examination will over.
