BSEB 2024: Matric Exam Registration Dates Extended, Get Direct Link Here

Bihar Matric Exam 2024: Bihar School Examination Board has extended the registration dates for the BSEB Class 10 Annual Exam 2023. As per the official notification, the heads of schools can now register the students of class 9 for the BSEB 10th Exams 2023 until January 16, 2023. Those students whose fees have not been deposited after the online registration can also deposit the same by January 16, 2023.
Authorities facing issues when registering students can contact the helpline number provided to get the issues clarified. To complete the registration process candidates can visit the official website the institution heads are required to visit the official website and enter the required details in the login link provided.
#BSEB #BiharBoard #Bihar #MatricExam2024 pic.twitter.com/oCOkAzkx1q— Bihar School Examination Board (@officialbseb) January 10, 2023
It must be noted that the BSEB Intermediate Registrations 2024 have also been extended to January 16, 2023.
Steps to register for BSEB Matric Exam 2024
Authorities can follow the below-given steps to register the students for the 2024 annual board exams.
Step 1: Visit the Bihar Board official website
Step 2: Click on the BSEB Matric Registration link on the homepage
Step 3: Fill in all the required details in the registration link given
Step 4: Submit the registration fee through the given link
Step 5: Take a printout of the filled registration form for further reference
Bihar Board Exam 2023
Bihar Board Class 10 and Class 12 Examinations will be conducted in February 2023. The exams for the BSEB Matric students will be conducted from February 14, 2023 while the BSEB Intermediate Exams will be conducted from February 1, 2023.
Also Read: Bihar Board BSEB Inter Exam Registration 2024 Date With Late Fee Extended Till Jan 16, Get Direct Link HereREGISTER FOR RESULTS UPDATES