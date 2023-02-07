BSEB Exam 2023: Board Revised Class 10 Reporting Time, Check Details Here

BSEB Exam 2023: Bihar School Examination Board has revised the reporting time to the exam centre for the Bihar Board Class 10 Exams. As per the official notification released, candidates appearing for the BSEB Intermediate Exam 2023 are required to report to the exam centre 30 minutes before the commencement of the board exams.

Bihar Board Class 10 Exams are scheduled to be conducted from February 14 to 22, 2023. As per the earlier instructions, students were required to report to the exam centre 10 minutes before the commencement of the exam.

Bihar Board 10th Exams 2023 is being conducted in two shifts. Shift 1 of BSEB Exam 2023 is scheduled from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm and Shift 2 of the exam is being conducted from 1:45 pm to 5:00 pm. Candidates can check below the previous reporting time and the revised reporting time for BSEB Exams 2023.

BSEB Class 10 exam 2023: Reporting Time

Previous Reporting Time Revised Reporting Time Shift 1 Shift 2 Shift 1 Shift 2 By 9:20 am By 1:35 pm By 9 am By 1:15 pm

BSEB Matric Exam 2023: Exam Day Instructions

Candidates appearing for the BSEB 10th Exams 2023 from February 14, 2023, must make sure that they carry their class 10 Admit Card with them to the exam centre.

Students will not be allowed to appear for the exams without their Class 10 admit Card

As per the revised instructions, students are required to report to the exam centre at least 30 minutes before the commencement of the exam.



