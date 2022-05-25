Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

    BSEB Inter 2022 Compartmental cum Special Exam Results Declared, Get Direct Link Here

    Bihar School Examination Board has announced the BSEB class 12 Compartmental exam Results 2022 on the official website. Candidates who have appeared for the exams can check the direct link here.

    Updated: May 25, 2022 16:53 IST
    BSEB-Compartment-12th
    BSEB-Compartment-12th

    BSEB 12th Compartment Results 2022: Bihar School Examination Board has announced the BSEB class 12 Compartmental exam Results 2022 on the official website. Students who have appeared for the Bihar Board class 12 Compartmental exams can check the results through the link available on the official website. Bihar Board declared the Class 12 Exam results 2022 on March 16, 2022. 

    The BSEB 12th Compartmental Exam Results 2022 have been announced for the Science, Commerce and Arts stream students. The BSEB 12th Compartmental exams were conducted between April 25 to May 4, 2022. Candidates can visit the official website - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

    BSEB 12th Compartmental Results 2022 

    Steps to check the BSEB 12th Compartmental Exam Results 2022

    The Bihar Board class 12 Compartmental exam results are available on the official website of Bihar Board. To check the BSEB class 12 compartmental results 2022, students are required to visit the official website of the board and click on the result link given on the website. 

    Candidates can enter the BSEB 12th Registration details in the link provided following which the results will be displayed. Students are required to download the BSEB 12th Compartmental Results 2022 for further admission procedures.

    Details mentioned on the BSEB 12th Compartmental Results 2022

    The BSEB 12th Compartmental Results will include details such as the name and roll number of the students, name of the exam, subjects appeared, marks secured, minimum marks required and qualifying status.

    Also Read: UK Board 12th Result 2022 Expected Date: When will UBSE declare Uttarakhand 12th Results at ubse.uk.gov.in

     

    Get the Latest Education News updates on Indian Board, College, University Exam results and College News updates here.
    Register for Education News
    Name
    Mobile Number
    Gender
    Your Location
    Email ID
    Roll Number
    Select type of Result
    Class
    What you wish to study
    What stream you wish to study?
    Your Stream
    Study Mode
    Exam Name
    Highest Qualification

    Related Stories