BSEB Matric Exam Date 2024 Out, Check Theory, Practical Schedule Here

Bihar board matric exam 2024 datesheet released. Students appearing for the 2024 exams can check the schedule released.

jagran josh
Updated: Dec 4, 2023 17:19 IST
BSEB matric exam 2024 schedule out
BSEB Matric Exam 2024: Bihar School Examination Board has released the BSEB matric exam 2024 schedule. As per the dates announced, Bihar board 10th exam 2024 will be conducted from February 15, 2024. Students preparing to appear for the class 10 exams can check the complete schedule here. 

According to the schedule released, the BSEB 2024 exam for class 10 will be held from February 15 to 23, 2024. Along with the dates for the theory exams, the board has also released the schedule for the practical exams. According to the dates released, the Bihar Board 10th practical exam will be conducted from January 18 to 20, 2024. 

BSEB 10th Exam 2024 Important Dates

Particulars

Dates

BSEB 10th practical exam

January 18 to 20, 2024

BSEB class 10 theory exam

February 15 to 23, 2024

BSEB 10th admit card

January 8 to 15, 2024

BSEB Class 10 Admit Card 2024

The admit card for the board exam will be available for download on the official website. School authorities are required to download the admit card for the students appearing for the exam. The admit card will be available from January 8 to 15, 2024. 

BSEB Matric Exam 2024 Schedule

The Bihar board matric exam 2024 theory will be held from February 15 to 23, 2024. Students must note that the exams will be conducted in two shifts. Shift 1 will be held from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm and the 2nd shift will be conducted from 2 pm to 5:15 pm. Candidates can check the detailed schedule here

Exam Dates

First Shift

Second Shift

February 15, 2024

Mother Tongue

Mother Tongue

February 16, 2024

Mathematics

Mathematics

February 17, 2024

Second Indian language

Second Indian language

February 19, 2024

Social Science

Social Science

February 20, 2024

Science

Science

February 21, 2024

English (General)

English (General)

February 22, 2024

Elective Subjects

Elective Subjects

February 23, 2024

Vocational Elective 

 -

Also Read: Bihar Board Class 12 Exam Dates 2024 Out; Check Complete Schedule Here
