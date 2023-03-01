BSEB Simultala Class 6 Admission Result 2023 Out, Check at secondary.biharboardonline.com

BSEB Class 6 Admission Test Result: Bihar School Examination Board has announced the BSEB Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya Class 6 Admission Test Results. The results have been announced for the main exams. Candidates who have appeared for the Class 6 admission test can visit the official website of BSEB to check the exam results.

The BSEB Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya Class 6 Admission Test Results for the 2023 session have been released as a PDF document separately for boys and girls. The result pdf contains the candidate details, category, marks secured in paper 1 and paper 2, total marks secured quota and the category-wise rank.

Candidates can check the BSEB Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya Class 6 Admission Test Results 2023 through the link available on the official website - secondary.biharboardonline.com. Candidates can also click on the link given below to check the BSEB Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya Class 6 Result 2023.

BSEB Simultala Class 6 Admission Test Result for Boys - Click Here

BSEB Simultala Class 6 Admission Test Result for Girls - Click Here

How to check BSEB Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya Class 6 Result 2023

The link for candidates to check the BSEB Class 6 Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya Result 2023 is available on the official website of the board. Candidates can follow the below-given steps to check the Bihar Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya Class 6 Result 2023.

Step 1: Visit the official website of BSEB

Step 2: Click on the BSEB Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya Class 6 Result 2023 link for boys and girls on the homepage

Step 3: The result pdf will be displayed

Step 4: Download the BSEB Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya Class 6 Result 2023 pdf for further reference

Details given on the BSEB Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya Class 6 Result 2023

The following details are mentioned on the result pdf of the class 6 admission test

Candidate Name

Mothers Name

Father Name

Date of Birth

Category

Paper 1 Marks

Paper 2 Marks

Total Marks

Status

Quota

Category-wise Rank

