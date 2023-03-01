    BSEB Simultala Class 6 Admission Result 2023 Out, Check at secondary.biharboardonline.com

    Bihar Board Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya Class 6 Admission Test Results have been announced on the official website of the board. Candidates who have appeared for the board exams can check the results through the link given here. 

    Updated: Mar 1, 2023 10:44 IST
    BSEB Class 6 Admission Test Result
    BSEB Class 6 Admission Test Result

    BSEB Class 6 Admission Test Result: Bihar School Examination Board has announced the BSEB Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya Class 6 Admission Test Results. The results have been announced for the main exams. Candidates who have appeared for the Class 6 admission test can visit the official website of BSEB to check the exam results. 

    The BSEB Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya Class 6 Admission Test Results for the 2023 session have been released as a PDF document separately for boys and girls. The result pdf contains the candidate details, category, marks secured in paper 1 and paper 2, total marks secured quota and the category-wise rank. 

    Candidates can check the BSEB Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya Class 6 Admission Test Results 2023 through the link available on the official website - secondary.biharboardonline.com. Candidates can also click on the link given below to check the BSEB Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya Class 6 Result 2023. 

    BSEB Simultala Class 6 Admission Test Result for Boys - Click Here

    BSEB Simultala Class 6 Admission Test Result for Girls - Click Here

    How to check BSEB Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya Class 6 Result 2023

    The link for candidates to check the BSEB Class 6 Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya Result 2023 is available on the official website of the board. Candidates can follow the below-given steps to check the Bihar Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya Class 6 Result 2023.

    Step 1: Visit the official website of BSEB

    Step 2: Click on the BSEB Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya Class 6 Result 2023 link for boys and girls on the homepage

    Step 3: The result pdf will be displayed 

    Step 4: Download the BSEB Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya Class 6 Result 2023 pdf for further reference

    Details given on the BSEB Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya Class 6 Result 2023

    The following details are mentioned on the result pdf of the class 6 admission test

    • Candidate Name
    • Mothers Name
    • Father Name
    • Date of Birth
    • Category
    • Paper 1 Marks
    • Paper 2 Marks
    • Total Marks
    • Status
    • Quota
    • Category-wise Rank

    Also Read: MHT CET 5 Year LLB Registrations Commence at cetcell.mahacet.org, Get Direct Link Here

    REGISTER FOR RESULTS UPDATES
    Get the Latest Education News updates on Indian Board, College, University Exam results and College News updates here.
    Name
    Mobile Number
    Gender
    Your Location
    Email ID
    Roll Number
    Select type of Result
    Class
    What you wish to study
    What stream you wish to study?
    Your Stream
    Study Mode
    Exam Name
    Highest Qualification

    Related Stories