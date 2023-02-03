HBSE 2023: Haryana Board Class 10, 12 Revised Schedule Released at bseh.org.in, Get Direct Link Here

BSEH 10th 12th Revised Date sheet 2023: Haryana Board of School Education has released a revised date sheet for Class 10 and Class 12 board exams 2023. According to the revised schedule, the BSEH Class 10 and Class 12 Results 2023 will begin on February 27, 2023.

Board of School Education Haryana will be conducting the Haryana Board 10th and 12th exams 2023 in a single shift. Candidates will have to report to the exam centre before 12:30 PM. The Haryana Board Class 10 exams will be conducted until March 25, 2023, and the Class 12 exams will be conducted until March 28, 2023.

BSEH 10th and 12th revised schedule is available on the official website - bseh.org.in. Candidates can also click on the direct link to check the schedule.

BSEH 10th 12th Revised Schedule Official notification - Click Here

How to download BSEH 10th and 12th 2023 Revised Schedule?

The revised Haryana Board class 10 and class 12 schedule has been released for (the Academic/Open School/Regular/Re-appear/Additional/Improvement/Mercy Chance) Examination Feb/March 2023. Students can follow the steps available here to download the complete schedule.

Step 1: Visit the BSEH official website

Step 2: Click on the BSEH 10th and 12th Revised Datesheet link

Step 3: The revised sheet PDF will be displayed

Step 4: Download the BSEH Board Exam Revised datasheet for further reference

BSEH 10th and 12th Revised Schedule 2023

Date Group/s for Sr. Secondary Subject/s (Sr. Secondary) Subject/s (Secondary) 27-02-2023 --- Computer Science (for All Haryana)/ IT&ITES (Information Technology & Enabling Services, For Govt. Model Sr. Sec. School, SLCE Sec-28 Faridabad only) Punjabi (for All Haryana)/ IT&ITES (Information Technology & Enabling Services, For Govt. Model Sr. Sec. School, SLCE Sec-28 Faridabad only) 28-02-2023 --- --- Hindi 01-03-2023 I,II,III Retail/ Automobile / IT&ITES / Patient Care Assistant / Physical Education & Sports / Beauty & Wellness / Travel Tourism & Hospitality/ Agriculture Paddy Farming/ Media Animation/ Banking and Finance Services/ Banking and Insurance Services/ Apparel Fashion Design/ Office Secretary ship and Stenography in Hindi/ English --- 02-03-2023 I, II, III Chemistry / Accountancy / Public Administration --- 03-03-2023 I, III Agriculture/ Philosophy Physical & Health Education/ Sanskrit/ Urdu/ Drawing/ Agriculture/ Computer Science/ Home Science/ Music Hindustani (All Option)/ Animal Husbandry/ Dance 04-03-2023 All Groups Hindi (Core/Elective)/ (English Special for Foreign Students in Lieu of Hindi Core) --- 06-03-2023 ---- ---- English 07-03-2023 I, II, III Punjabi --- 09-03-2023 I, III Home Science --- 10-03-2023 I, II, III Physics / Economics --- 13-03-2023 I Political Science --- 14-03-2023 I Military Science/ Dance/ Psychology Mathematics 15-03-2023 All Groups English (Core/Elective) --- 16-03-2023 I Physical Education --- 17-03-2023 I, II Sociology / Entrepreneurship --- 18-03-2023 I, II, III Sanskrit / Urdu/ Bio-Technology Retail/ Security/ Automobile/ IT&ITES/ Beauty & Wellness/ Physical Education & Sports/ Agriculture Paddy Farming/ Travel Tourism Hospitality/ Apparel Fashion Design/ Banking and Finance Services/ Banking and Insurance Services / Patient Care Assistant 20-03-2023 --- --- Science 21-03-2023 I, II, III Mathematics --- 22-03-2023 I, III Geography --- 24-03-2023 I, II Music Hindustani (All Options)/ Business Studies --- 25-03-2023 --- --- Social Science 27-03-2023 I Fine Arts (All Options) --- 28-03-2023 I,III History/ Biology --

Also Read: JEE Main 2023 Answer Key Objection Window Closes Tomorrow, Know How to Challenge Here