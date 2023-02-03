    HBSE 2023: Haryana Board Class 10, 12 Revised Schedule Released at bseh.org.in, Get Direct Link Here

    HBSE 2023: Haryana Board of School Education has released the revised schedule for the class 10 and class 12 Haryana Board Exam 2023. Students appearing for the exams can check the revised schedule and other details here.

    Updated: Feb 3, 2023 17:55 IST
    HBSE 10th 12th Revised Schedule 2023
    BSEH 10th 12th Revised Date sheet 2023: Haryana Board of School Education has released a revised date sheet for Class 10 and Class 12 board exams 2023. According to the revised schedule, the BSEH Class 10 and Class 12 Results 2023 will begin on February 27, 2023. 

    Board of School Education Haryana will be conducting the Haryana Board 10th and 12th exams 2023 in a single shift. Candidates will have to report to the exam centre before 12:30 PM. The Haryana Board Class 10 exams will be conducted until March 25, 2023, and the Class 12 exams will be conducted until March 28, 2023. 

    BSEH 10th and 12th revised schedule is available on the official website - bseh.org.in. Candidates can also click on the direct link to check the schedule. 

    BSEH 10th 12th Revised Schedule Official notification - Click Here

    How to download BSEH 10th and 12th 2023 Revised Schedule?

    The revised Haryana Board class 10 and class 12 schedule has been released for (the Academic/Open School/Regular/Re-appear/Additional/Improvement/Mercy Chance) Examination Feb/March 2023. Students can follow the steps available here to download the complete schedule.

    Step 1: Visit the BSEH official website

    Step 2: Click on the BSEH 10th and 12th Revised Datesheet link

    Step 3: The revised sheet PDF will be displayed

    Step 4: Download the BSEH Board Exam Revised datasheet for further reference

    BSEH 10th and 12th Revised Schedule 2023

    Date

    Group/s for Sr. Secondary

    Subject/s (Sr. Secondary)

    Subject/s (Secondary)

    27-02-2023

    		 ---

    Computer Science (for All Haryana)/ IT&ITES (Information Technology & Enabling Services, For Govt. Model Sr. Sec. School, SLCE Sec-28 Faridabad only)

    Punjabi (for All Haryana)/ IT&ITES (Information Technology & Enabling Services, For Govt. Model Sr. Sec. School, SLCE Sec-28 Faridabad only)

    28-02-2023

    		 --- ---

    Hindi

    01-03-2023

    I,II,III 

    Retail/ Automobile / IT&ITES / Patient Care Assistant / Physical Education & Sports / Beauty & Wellness / Travel Tourism & Hospitality/ Agriculture Paddy Farming/ Media Animation/ Banking and Finance Services/ Banking and Insurance Services/ Apparel Fashion Design/ Office Secretary ship and Stenography in Hindi/ English 

    		 ---

    02-03-2023

    I, II, III

    Chemistry / Accountancy / Public Administration

    		 ---

    03-03-2023

    I, III

    Agriculture/ Philosophy

    Physical & Health Education/ Sanskrit/ Urdu/ Drawing/ Agriculture/ Computer Science/ Home Science/ Music Hindustani (All Option)/ Animal Husbandry/ Dance

    04-03-2023

    All Groups

    Hindi (Core/Elective)/ (English Special for Foreign Students in Lieu of Hindi Core)

    		 ---

    06-03-2023

    ----

    ----

    English

    07-03-2023

    I, II, III

    Punjabi

    ---

    09-03-2023

    I, III

    Home Science

    ---

    10-03-2023

    I, II, III 

    Physics / Economics

    ---

    13-03-2023

    I

    Political Science

    ---

    14-03-2023

    I

    Military Science/ Dance/ Psychology

    Mathematics

    15-03-2023

    All Groups

    English (Core/Elective)

    ---

    16-03-2023

    I

    Physical Education

    ---

    17-03-2023

    I, II 

    Sociology / Entrepreneurship

    		 ---

    18-03-2023

    I, II, III

    Sanskrit / Urdu/ Bio-Technology

    Retail/ Security/ Automobile/ IT&ITES/ Beauty & Wellness/ Physical Education & Sports/ Agriculture Paddy Farming/ Travel Tourism Hospitality/ Apparel Fashion Design/ Banking and Finance Services/ Banking and Insurance Services / Patient Care Assistant

    20-03-2023

    ---

    ---

    Science

    21-03-2023

    I, II, III

    Mathematics

    ---

    22-03-2023

    I, III

    Geography

    ---

    24-03-2023

    I, II

    Music Hindustani (All Options)/ Business Studies

    ---

    25-03-2023

    ---

    ---

    Social Science

    27-03-2023

    I

    Fine Arts (All Options)

    ---

    28-03-2023

    I,III

    History/ Biology

    --

