SSC CGL Exam Date 2025 Out: Tier 1 Exam Begins September 12, Check Timings & Guidelines

SSC CGL 2025 Exam: The Staff Selection Commission has released the SSC CGL Admit Card 2025 on its official website, ssc.gov.in. Candidates who have successfully submitted their applications can download the Tier 1 admit card using their registration number and password. The SSC Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Tier-I Examination 2025 will be conducted from September 12 to 26 to fill 14582 vacancies. The exam will be held in computer-based mode across 260 centres in 129 cities. Aspirants appearing for the exam must carefully check the exam day guidelines, shift timings, dress code, and other important instructions issued by the Commission. Failure to follow any of these rules may lead to disqualification.
SSC CGL 2025 Exam Date
The Staff Selection Commission will conduct the SSC CGL 2025 exam from September 12 to 26 in a single shift each day. This national-level examination is being held to fill 14582 Group B and Group C vacancies. Over 28.14 lakh candidates have applied for this exam and are expected to compete.
Candidates must strictly follow the exam day guidelines and report to their SSC CGL exam centres at the reporting time mentioned on their admit card. Check the complete exam schedule here.
|
Events
|
Dates
|
SSC CGL City Intimation 2025
|
3rd September 2025
|
SSC CGL Admit Card 2025
|
9th September 2025
|
Exam Date
|
12th, 13th, 14th, 15th, 16th, 17th, 18th, 19th, 20th, 21st, 22nd, 23rd, 24th, 25th and 26th September 2025
SSC CGL 2025: Zero-Tolerance Policy on Malpractices
After rescheduling the SSC CGL Tier 1 exam, the commission has taken strict measures against malpractices. Aspirants have been cautioned about strict enforcement of the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024. The Commission has introduced advanced monitoring systems to prevent cheating and impersonation.
-
Remote Control of Nodes: It is introduced to detect any hacking attempt or takeover of examination nodes.
-
Impersonation Checks: The commission will conduct Aadhaar authentication, biometric verification, and facial recognition at both entry and exit points.
-
Hall Misconduct Monitoring: AI-powered CCTV surveillance will track chit-swapping, talking, or other unfair activities.
Guidelines for SSC CGL Exam
-
Carry a printed copy of the admit card along with a valid photo ID proof (Aadhar Card, PAN Card, Driving License, Voter ID, etc.).
-
You must carry a recent passport-size photograph for verification.
-
Electronic gadgets, smartwatches, calculators, and study material are strictly prohibited inside the exam hall.
-
There’s no need to carry rough sheets and pen for calculations. These will be provided at the exam centre and must be returned after the exam.
SSC CGL Exam Pattern 2025 Tier 1
SSC CGL Tier 1 comprises four sections, namely, General Intelligence & Reasoning, General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude, and English.
-
It will be held in online mode.
-
There will be 100 objective type questions worth 200 marks.
-
There is a negative marking of 0.50 marks.
|
Sections
|
No. of Questions
|
Total Marks
|
Time Allotted
|
General Intelligence and Reasoning
|
25
|
50
|
A cumulative time of 60 minutes
|
General Awareness
|
25
|
50
|
Quantitative Aptitude
|
25
|
50
|
English Comprehension
|
25
|
50
|
Total
|
100
|
200
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation