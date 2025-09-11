SSC CGL Exam Date 2025 Out: Tier 1 Exam Begins September 12, Check Timings & Guidelines

SSC CGL 2025 Exam: The Staff Selection Commission has released the SSC CGL Admit Card 2025 on its official website, ssc.gov.in. Candidates who have successfully submitted their applications can download the Tier 1 admit card using their registration number and password. The SSC Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Tier-I Examination 2025 will be conducted from September 12 to 26 to fill 14582 vacancies. The exam will be held in computer-based mode across 260 centres in 129 cities. Aspirants appearing for the exam must carefully check the exam day guidelines, shift timings, dress code, and other important instructions issued by the Commission. Failure to follow any of these rules may lead to disqualification.

SSC CGL 2025 Exam Date

The Staff Selection Commission will conduct the SSC CGL 2025 exam from September 12 to 26 in a single shift each day. This national-level examination is being held to fill 14582 Group B and Group C vacancies. Over 28.14 lakh candidates have applied for this exam and are expected to compete.