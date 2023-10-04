Calcutta University Admission 2023 PG Selection List 2023 Out, Get Direct Link Here

  1. Home
Calcutta University has released the first selection list for the postgraduate programmes. Candidates who have applied for the admissions can check the selection list through the direct link given here.

Updated: Oct 4, 2023 16:43 IST
Calcutta University PG Admission 2023: Calcutta University has released the selection list for the postgraduate courses. Candidates who have applied for the Calcutta University postgraduate admissions can check the 1st selection list part A can visit the official website of Calcutta university to check the selection list. 

To check the Calcutta University selection list for postgraduate programmes, students are advised to visit the official website and click on the course link given. According to the given schedule, the last date for candidates to upload the undertakings/declarations (Declaration Format I) (Part A) is today, October 4, 2023, and the last date of admission from 1st Selection of Phase I is October 5, 2023.

Calcutta University PG part A merit list is available on the official website - caluniv-ucsta.net. Candidates who have applied for postgraduate admissions can also check the selection list through the link given here.

Calcutta University PG Selection List - Click Here

How to Check Calcutta University PG Selection List

The selection list for postgraduate programmes is available on the official website of Calcutta University. Candidates who have applied for the postgraduate exams can follow the steps given below to download the selection list.

Step 1: Visit the official website of Calcutta University

Step 2: Click on the PG admission section

Step 3: Click on the link to the relevant programme

Step 4: The selection list link will be displayed

Step 5: Download the selection list for further admission purposes.

