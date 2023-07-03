Calcutta University Integrated LLB 2023 Registration Starts From July 5, Check Fee and Eligibility Criteria Here

Calcutta University 5-Year LLB Registrations 2023: The University of Calcutta, Faculty of Law will start the registration process for a 5-year integrated LLB programme on July 5, 2023, in online mode. Those candidates who are eligible and interested in applying for the CU LLB admission for the academic year 2023-24 can fill out the registration form through the official website: caluniv.ac.in.

As per the given schedule, the last date to apply for the CU LLB 2023 is July 26. The examination authority will conduct the CU LLB 2023 entrance test in the last week of July 2023. They are advised to read all the instructions available on the website carefully before submitting the registration form.

CU LLB 2023 Fees

Candidates are required to make the online payment of the admission application fee mentioned below:

Category Fee General Rs 500 SC/ST/PWD/OBC-A/OBC-B person with disability Rs 250

What is the eligibility criteria for CU Integrated LLB 2023?

Candidates applying for Calcutta University's 5-Year LLB programme for the academic year 2023 can check the eligibility criteria mentioned below:

Candidates must pass their class 12th or its equivalent from the board recognized by the University of Calcutta. General category candidates Minimum of 45% marks in best four subjects. (Excluding Environmental Studies of WBCHSE). SC/ST/PWD/OBC-A/OBC-B person with disability At least 40% marks in the best four subjects. (Excluding Environmental Studies of WBCHSE).

Check the official notification here

How to fill out the CU LLB 2023 registration form online?

Candidates who are interested in applying for the CU LLB programme at Calcutta University can follow the below-given steps to complete the registrations.

Step 1: Visit the official website of Calcutta University: caluniv.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the direct link to register for the CU LLB 2023 available on the screen

Step 3: Register with the necessary details and then login

Step 4: Enter all the details such as name, date of birth, email, and category in the registration form as asked

Step 5: Upload all the documents required and make the payment of the registration fee

Step 6: Go through the application and download it for future use

Also Read: IISER IAT Result 2023 to be Out Today on iiseradmission.in, Know How to Check Result Here!

