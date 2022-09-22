CAT 2022 Application Correction Window to Open Soon at iimcat.ac.in

CAT 2022 Application Correction: Indian Institute of Management Bangalore has closed the registration and application window for the CAT 2022 entrance examination. The last date for students to submit their applications for the CAT 2022 exams was September 21, 2022.

With the application window closed for the CAT 2022 exams, the conducting body is soon expected to open the CAT 2022 Application Form Correction Window. The correction window will help students to make any necessary changes in the application form filled during the earlier time window. It must however be noted that the correction window can be used by only those candidates who have registered for the CAT 2022 entrance exams.

CAT 2022 exams are scheduled to be conducted on November 27, 2022. The admit card for the CAT 2022 Entrance exam will be made available on October 27, 2022. Candidates can visit the official website - iimcat.ac.in for further details on the CAT 2022 exams, application correction window, and exam instructions.

CAT 2022 Application Correction: What Fields can be edited?

CAT 2022 Application Correction window provided students with the opportunity to make changes to the already filled application form. In case there are chances that students might have made mistakes when filling out the application including uploading photograph, signature. Selection of the test city etc. the fields which are editable will be mentioned on the CAT 2022 applications.

The fields which can be edited during the CAT 2022 application edit window period include

Candidate's photograph

Signature

Test city preference

Steps to edit CAT Applications 2022

The link for candidates to make changes in the CAT 2022 application form will be made available on the official website. To make the changes in the application form candidates are required to visit the official website and first login, using the credentials.

The fields which can be changed will be highlighted. Candidates making the changes in the application form must make sure that they cross-check all the details entered since a second chance will not be given to make the changes once the changes are submitted.

