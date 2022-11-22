CAT 2022 Last Minute Tips: Check Test Format, Last Minute Preparation Tips Here

CAT 2022: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore will be conducting CAT 2022 on November 27 in three sessions. As per the released schedule, the first session will be held from 8:30 to 10:30 am whereas the second session and third sessions timings are - 12:30 and 2:30 pm and 4:30 and 6:30 pm. With only a few days left for the Common Admission Test (CAT), the candidates need to make the most of it in order to ace the entrance exam.

Those appearing for CAT 2022 must be familiar with the pattern of the test as it will help them in securing better marks. Here, candidates can go through the last minute preparation tips, test format and other important details for CAT 2022. Check few things that might help candidates in qualifying CAT exam with flying colours.

CAT 2022 Highlights

Particulars Details Name of Exam Common Admission Test (CAT) Exam Conducting Body IIM Bangalore Official website iimcat.ac.in Mode of Exam Computer Based Test (CBT) Total Sections Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC) Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR) Quantitative Ability (QA) Time 2 Hours (120 minutes) - 40 minutes for each section Marking Scheme Negative marking of 1 mark for each wrong answer CAT Exam Centres 151 Number of CAT accepting colleges 1136

CAT 2022 Test Format

As per recent updates, the CAT question paper will have some multiple-choice question (MCQ) with options to select and some would be non-MCQ types. Check the table to know the different sections and number of questions that can be asked -

Name of sections Number of questions Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC) 22 Quantitative Aptitude (QA) 24 Logical Reasoning & Data Interpretation (LRDI) 20 Total 66

CAT 2022 Last-Minute Tips

Last minute strategy for the MBA entrance exam will help candidates in improving their CAT percentile. With only a few days left, candidates must not experiment with anything new and revise thoroughly whatever they have studied in the past six months to one year. They can go through the important last-minute tips -

Take CAT Mock Test 2022: Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Bangalore has released the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2022 mock test in online mode. Registered candidates can take the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Bangalore has released the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2022 mock test in online mode. Registered candidates can take the CAT mock test from the official website - iimcat.ac.in. This time, IIM Bangalore has released separate CAT mock test 2022 links for candidates with low vision and other PwD candidates. While taking CAT mocks, candidates will feel like they are sitting in the exam hall.

Revision: With only 4 days left, at this stage, it is impossible to go through all the books of CAT while revising the topics. Hence, candidates must prepare notes for important tricks so that they can have a glance just before appearing for the CAT exam. Thus, spend the last few days before CAT exam in revision.

Exam Day Plan: Candidates are advised to go through the sections before they start solving the questions. Get a mental fix of what areas the questions are from and get a broad feel of the questions one can attempt at the start. This will help candidates to get a broad feel of the areas and difficulties of the paper.

Candidates must focus on major as well as minor things. Preparation as a whole is very important for any competitive exam but at the same time, it is also essential to emphasize specific sections of the test as it ensures how well one could attempt the paper.