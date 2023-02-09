CBSE 2023: New Regional Office, Centre of Excellence at Vijayawada, Check Details Here

CBSE New Regional Office, Centre of Excellence: Central Board of Secondary Education has opened a new CBSE Regional Office and Centre of Excellence in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh. The new Centre at Vijayawada will bring the total number of CBSE Regional Offices to 17. According to the official notification released, the new office in Vijayawada will be conducting the CBSE Board Examinations from the 2023-24 Academic Session.

CBSE Board New Regional Office, Centre of Excellence Official notification - Click Here

The official notification further states that the jurisdiction of the Regional Office, Chennai will now be Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Andaman and Nicobar Islands from the 2023-24 Academic Session. The Regional Office of Vijaywada will be conducting the board examinations from the 2023-24 academic year and the Centre of Excellence, Vijayawada will commence its training activities after the operationalization of the regional office, the notification further reads.

The CBSE Regional Office at Vijayawada is situated at 7-104, B-Block, Sry Anjaneya Towers, NTTPS Road, Ibrahimpatnam, (Premises of O/o Commissioner of School Education, Andhra Pradesh), Krishna District- 521456, Andhra Pradesh.

CBSE has set up various Centres of Excellence to equip in-service teachers of the affiliated schools with the latest updates and strategies through various capacity-building programmes. In 2019-20 CBSE established six regional offices in Bengaluru, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Delhi West, Noida and Pune and COE’s Bengaluru, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Delhi West, and Noida.

CBSE Board 2023 Admit Card

The Central Board of Secondary Education has released the Class 10 and class 12 Admit Cards. School authorities will download the CBSE Board Exam Admit Card and issue the first copy to the students who will be appearing for the board exams. CBSE board 10th and 12th Exams will commence on February 15, 2023.

