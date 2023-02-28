CBSE Board Exam 2023: Class 12 Chemistry Exam Today, Check Exam Day Guidelines Here

CBSE 12th Exam 2023: The Central Board of Secondary Education will be conducting the CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Exam today - February 28, 2023. The board will be conducting the exam in a single shift from 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM. candidates who will be appearing for the CBSE Board 12th Chemistry exams can check here the exam day guidelines and details.

Candidates appearing for the CBSE Board 12th Board exam must make sure that they follow the guidelines issued by the board to be followed before the exams. Candidates appearing for the exams need to carry their class 12 admit card and school id card with them to the exam centre. Students without the admit card will not be allowed to appear for the board exam.

CBSE Board 2023: Instructions to be Followed

Candidates appearing for the CBSE Board Exam 2023 must follow the instructions given before appearing for the exams.

Candidates appearing for the CBSE Board Exam 2023 must carry their admit card with them to the exam centre.

Candidates also need to carry their school id card with them to the exam centre

Students appearing for the exams are also advised to reach the exam centre at least an hour before the commencement of the exam.

Candidates are not allowed to carry items like mobile phones, Bluetooth devices, smartwatches and other prohibited items to the exam centre

Students will not be allowed to exit the exam hall before the exams conclude

CBSE Issues Statement Regarding False Information

The CBSE Board officials have released a statement regarding false information and rumours circulating regarding the paper leaks in the CBSE exams. The board in the notification has warned that strict action will be taken against those who indulge in spearing fake news on social media platforms like YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and other social media platforms.

