CBSE Board Exam 2024: Class 10, 12 exams from on Feb 15, check notice pdf here

CBSE Board Exam 2024: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the exam date notice for CBSE board exam 2024. As per the schedule, the class 10, 12 board exam 2024 will be conducted from February 15 to April 10, 2023. The official notice can be checked on the official website of CBSE: cbse.gov.in. The exam period will span for a duration of nearly 55 days.

The board has requested all the organizations to fix the dates of their examinations keeping in view the above-said schedule of board examinations. Earlier on May 12, CBSE had said that the board exams 2024 will be held from February 15 while declaring the CBSE 10th, 12th results 2023.

CBSE Board Exam 2024 Dates

CBSE will release the class 10th and 12th subject-wise dates in due time. Students and parents can check the commencement and exam last date of CBSE board provided below in the table.

Events Dates Commencement of CBSE board exams February 15, 2023 Last date of CBSE 10, 12 board exams April 10, 2023

As per the notification pdf, “CBSE will conduct board examinations for the academic year 2023-24 for Classes 10 and 12 from the 15th of February 2024 onwards. These examinations will be conducted for a period of approximately 55 days and are expected to conclude by the 10th of April 2024.” It further states, “All the organisations holding any examinations are requested to fix the dates of their examinations keeping in view the above said schedule of board examinations.”

CBSE 10, 12 Board Exam Results 2023

This year, the overall pass percentage of class 10 stood at 93.12% whereas 87.33% of class 12 students passed. A total of 16,96,770 students registered for CBSE class 12 and 21,86,940 registered for class 10 exams. In 2023, CBSE commenced the board exams on February 15. While class 10 board exams 2023 were held from February 15 to April 5, the class 12 board exams 2023 were conducted from February 15 to March 21, 2023.

