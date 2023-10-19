  1. Home
  3. CBSE Board Exam 2024 Registration for Private Candidates with Late Fee Begins Today, Check Last Date To Apply Here

CBSE Board Exam Form 2024: CBSE has started the registration for classes 10 and 12 private candidates with late fees. They can submit their CBSE registration form online at cbse.gov.in till October 25, 2023. Check steps to apply here

Updated: Oct 19, 2023 14:29 IST
CBSE Board Exam Form 2024: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has started the registration with late fees for private students from today on October 19, 2023. They can fill up the exam form and pay the application fees online at cbse.gov.in. Private students can fill in the form by paying additional fees till October 25, 2023. 

Students who have failed or needed to retake crucial exams in the years 2018 through 2022 are eligible to retake the exams. CBSE Board exam 2024 is likely to be held in February/ March/ April 2024 for private candidates. 

CBSE Board Exam Form 2024 Dates 

Those who wish to appear for the CBSE board exam can fill up the form with late fees. Check the table below to know the dates: 

Events 

Dates 

CBSE exam form with late fees

October 19, 2023 

Last date to apply for CBSE board exam with late fees

October 25, 2023

How to fill out CBSE Board Exam Form 2024?

Private candidates appearing for the CBSE exams can register for the exams online. Students can follow the steps provided here to complete the application: 

Step 1: Go to the official website: cbse.gov.in
Step 2: Click on the private candidate's application link

Step 3: Enter the required details, fill in the form and upload the documents 

Step 4: Pay the application fee and submit the form 

Step 5: Also, take a printout for future references 

CBSE Board Fees 2024

Private candidates appearing for five exams of CBSE classes 10th, and 12th exams have to pay Rs 1,500 as a registration fee. Those from Nepal will have to pay the same fee but candidates taking the exam in other countries will have to pay Rs 10,000. However, those applying between October 19 to 25 have to pay additional late fee of Rs 2,000. 

