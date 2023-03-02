CBSE Class 12 Geography Exam Today, Check Exam Pattern and Guidelines Here

CBSE Class 12 Exam 2023: CBSE will be conducting the class 12 Geography exams today - March 2, 2023. The exam will be conducted in a single shift from 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM. Candidates scheduled to appear for the CBSE Class 12 exams can check here the exam pattern details, exam day instructions and documents to carry to the exam centre.

The CBSE Class 12 Geography exam is being conducted for a total of 70 marks. Candidates must note that the exam paper will be similar to the CBSE class 12 Geography sample paper given on the official website of the board. Students appearing for the CBSE Class 12 exams today are advised to reach the exam centre well ahead of time.

Candidates appearing for the CBSE class 12 Geography exams must remember to carry their class 12 exam admit card with them to the exam centre. According to the board instructions, students will be given 10 minutes to read and understand the question paper before the exams commence.

CBSE Class 12 Geography Exam Pattern

The CBSE Class 12 Geography Question paper will be divided into four sections. Section A will contain 17 questions which will be MCQs. Section B will contain five questions which will be short answer type questions to be answered in 80 to 100 words. Section C will consist of four questions which are to be answered in 120 to 150 words while Section D will be a map-based question

CBSE Class 12 Exam - What to Carry to Exam Centre

Candidates appearing for the CBSE Class 12 board exams today must check the following items.

CBSE Class 12 Admit Card

School ID Card

Pencil, Pen and stationery items inside a transparent pouch

CBSE Class 12 Exam Day Guidelines

The CBSE Class 12 exams are being conducted across the designated exam centres today. Candidates appearing for the exams must remember these key points

Carry the CBSE class 12 Admit Card to the exam centre

Reach the exam centre at least an hour before the exam

Carry all necessary items like stationery and borrowing will not be permitted

Candidates caught cheating will not be allowed to continue

