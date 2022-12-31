    CBSE Exam 2023: Class 12 Exam Date Revised, Check schedule Here

    CBSE revised the Class 12 Board Exam's schedule to be held in the year 2023. As per the newly updated date sheet, the exams which were to be hosted on April 4 will now be conducted in March 2023. Students must check the official CBSE portal. Check here for a detailed exam schedule for 2023. 

    CBSE Revised Schedule 2023
    CBSE Exam 2023: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the updated date sheet for Class 12 Board Exams to be held in the year 2023. Class 12 students ought to check their exam schedule on the online website cbse.gov.in.

    According to the newly revised schedule posted by the CBSE examination board, the exams that were earlier scheduled to be held on April 4, 2023, have been preponed to March 27, 2023. The decision has been taken by the exam committee after the Class 12 subject exams like Business Studies and Business Administration will be organized on March 25, 2023. 

    The exams that have been rescheduled for the subjects such as Urdu Elective, Sanskrit Elective, Carnatic music vocal, Carnatic music mel ins, Carnatic music per ins mridangam, Knowledge tradition & practices of India, Urdu core, Front office operations, Insurance, Geospatial Technology, Electrical Technology, Taxation and Mass Media studies.

    CBSE Class 12 New Exam Dates 2023

    The CBSE has announced that the exam date sheet of Class 10 will remain the same i.e. the exam will commence on February 15, 2023. Moreover, the last date of the Class 10 exam is March 21, 2023. 

    Whereas, the Class 12 or Senior Secondary Examination will be starting on February 15 and will conclude on April 5, 2023. Also, the CBSE Board exams for Class 12 will be conducted in two different shifts/ sessions. The first session will be from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm and another session will be from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm. 

    CBSE Practical Exam Details 2023

    As per the public notification, the CBSE Board is hosting Classes 10 and 12 practical exams, projects, and internal assessments between January 2, 2023, to February 14, 2023.

    Following are the important dates for CBSE practical exams, project completion and internal grading for Classes 10 and 12 to be completed in 2023. 

    Event

    Date

    Starting Date of practical examination, project and internal assessment

    January 2, 2023

    Last date to complete the practical examination, project and internal assessment

    February 14, 2023

    Starting Date of uploading marks and internal grades

    January 2, 2023

    Last date for uploading marks and internal grades

    February 14, 2023

