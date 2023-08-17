CBSE Technical Vocational Subjects Releases for classes 11, 12 students, check list here

CBSE Curriculum: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released a notice regarding the technical vocational courses offered by the board. The CBSE notice pdf states, “It is clarified that the following subjects offered by CBSE at Senior Secondary Level (Class XI & XII) come under technical vocational subjects.” The list has details of a total of 15 CBSE technical vocational subjects offered by the board.

For details about the curriculum and study material, please visit the Skill Education webpage on the CBSE Academic website: cbseacademic.nic.in/skill-education.html. Earlier, the board released a notification asking all the CBSE-affiliated schools to keep the data ready for registration of students for classes 9 and 11 for the academic session 2023-24.

CBSE Technical Vocational Subjects Name

Students can check the list of subjects along with their codes in the table provided below:

Subject Code Subjects 802 Information Technology 803 Web Application 804 Automotive 808 Agriculture 816 Horticulture 817 Typography & Computer Application 818 Geospatial Technology 819 Electrical Technology 820 Electronic Technology 821 Multi-Media 827 Air-conditioning & Refrigeration 828 Medical Diagnostics 843 Artificial Intelligence 844 Data Science 847 Electronics & Hardware

CBSE Notice Regarding Technical Vocational Subjects

It has been stated in the notice that, “CBSE has been receiving multiple queries regarding the Technical Vocational Subjects being offered by the Board, which can be considered for admission to 1st year B.E./B.Tech. and other professional courses in Higher Educational Institutes. It is clarified that the following subjects offered by CBSE at Senior Secondary Level (Class XI & XII) come under technical vocational subjects.”

CBSE Instructions Regarding Online Registration

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released a notification asking all the CBSE-affiliated schools to keep the data ready for registration of students for classes 9 and 11 for the academic session 2023-24. the registration of students can be done through the Pariksha Sangam link given on the CBSE website cbse.gov.in. The board asked schools to complete all the activities related to online registration and submission of LOC so that schools can complete the registration and list submission process correctly and within the given time schedule.

