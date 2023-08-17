CBSE Technical Vocational Subjects Releases for classes 11, 12 students, check list here

  1. Home
CBSE Curriculum: The board has released the list of technical vocational subjects for class 11th and 12th students. CBSE has also asked schools to keep the data ready for registration of classes 9 and 11 students. Check pdf here

Updated: Aug 17, 2023 17:19 IST
CBSE Curriculum: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released a notice regarding the technical vocational courses offered by the board. The CBSE notice pdf states, “It is clarified that the following subjects offered by CBSE at Senior Secondary Level (Class XI & XII) come under technical vocational subjects.” The list has details of a total of 15 CBSE technical vocational subjects offered by the board.

For details about the curriculum and study material, please visit the Skill Education webpage on the CBSE Academic website: cbseacademic.nic.in/skill-education.html. Earlier, the board released a notification asking all the CBSE-affiliated schools to keep the data ready for registration of students for classes 9 and 11 for the academic session 2023-24. 

CBSE Technical Vocational Subjects Name

Students can check the list of subjects along with their codes in the table provided below:

Subject Code

Subjects 

802

Information Technology

803

Web Application 

804

Automotive 

808

Agriculture

816

Horticulture

817

Typography & Computer Application

818

Geospatial Technology

819

Electrical Technology

820

Electronic Technology

821

Multi-Media

827

Air-conditioning & Refrigeration

828

Medical Diagnostics

843

Artificial Intelligence

844

Data Science

847

Electronics & Hardware

 CBSE Notice Regarding Technical Vocational Subjects 

It has been stated in the notice that, “CBSE has been receiving multiple queries regarding the Technical Vocational Subjects being offered by the Board, which can be considered for admission to 1st year B.E./B.Tech. and other professional courses in Higher Educational Institutes. It is clarified that the following subjects offered by CBSE at Senior Secondary Level (Class XI & XII) come under technical vocational subjects.” 

Check CBSE Notice PDF Here 

CBSE Instructions Regarding Online Registration

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released a notification asking all the CBSE-affiliated schools to keep the data ready for registration of students for classes 9 and 11 for the academic session 2023-24. the registration of students can be done through the Pariksha Sangam link given on the CBSE website cbse.gov.in. The board asked schools to complete all the activities related to online registration and submission of LOC so that schools can complete the registration and list submission process correctly and within the given time schedule.

