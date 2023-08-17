CBSE Technical Vocational Subjects Releases for classes 11, 12 students, check list here

CBSE Curriculum: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released a notice regarding the technical vocational courses offered by the board. The CBSE notice pdf states, “It is clarified that the following subjects offered by CBSE at Senior Secondary Level (Class XI & XII) come under technical vocational subjects.” The list has details of a total of 15 CBSE technical vocational subjects offered by the board.
For details about the curriculum and study material, please visit the Skill Education webpage on the CBSE Academic website: cbseacademic.nic.in/skill-education.html. Earlier, the board released a notification asking all the CBSE-affiliated schools to keep the data ready for registration of students for classes 9 and 11 for the academic session 2023-24.
CBSE Technical Vocational Subjects Name
Students can check the list of subjects along with their codes in the table provided below:
Subject Code
Subjects
802
Information Technology
803
Web Application
804
Automotive
808
Agriculture
816
Horticulture
817
Typography & Computer Application
818
Geospatial Technology
819
Electrical Technology
820
Electronic Technology
821
Multi-Media
827
Air-conditioning & Refrigeration
828
Medical Diagnostics
843
Artificial Intelligence
844
Data Science
847
Electronics & Hardware
CBSE Notice Regarding Technical Vocational Subjects
It has been stated in the notice that, “CBSE has been receiving multiple queries regarding the Technical Vocational Subjects being offered by the Board, which can be considered for admission to 1st year B.E./B.Tech. and other professional courses in Higher Educational Institutes. It is clarified that the following subjects offered by CBSE at Senior Secondary Level (Class XI & XII) come under technical vocational subjects.”
CBSE Instructions Regarding Online Registration
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released a notification asking all the CBSE-affiliated schools to keep the data ready for registration of students for classes 9 and 11 for the academic session 2023-24. the registration of students can be done through the Pariksha Sangam link given on the CBSE website cbse.gov.in. The board asked schools to complete all the activities related to online registration and submission of LOC so that schools can complete the registration and list submission process correctly and within the given time schedule.
