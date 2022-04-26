CBSE Term 2 Exam 2022 Begin Today, 30 Lakh Students to Appear, Know Exam-Day Guidelines Here

CBSE Term 2 Exam 2022 Begin: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will formally commence the CBSE 10th and 12th Term 2 Examination from today - 26th April 2022. The Term 2 Exam of the CBSE Board will be held in offline format i.e., in pen-and-paper mode at designated exam centres allotted by the Board. As per tentative estimates, nearly 30 lakh students across both Class 10 and Class 12 will be appearing for the CBSE Term 2 Exam 2022 from today onwards.

Taking into account the threat of the pandemic and to ensure smooth and fair conduct of the exam, the CBSE Board has prescribed some key exam-day guidelines and instructions for students to be followed. Before the CBSE Term 2 Exam 2022 gets underway, it is important for the students to know and be aware of the exam-day guidelines, dress code, admit card details, exam timings and COVID-19 precautionary measures to be followed at the exam centre. Some of the key among them are discussed below:

Exam Timing: CBSE Term 2 Exam 2022 will be conducted in the morning session for students of Class 10 and Class 12. The Examination will begin at 10:30 AM and conclude at 12:30 PM.

Exam Duration: The duration of CBSE Term 2 Exam 2022 will vary between 1.5 hours and 2 hours, depending on the subject and exam pattern being followed for that particular paper.

Reporting time: Students are advised to report to their designated exam centres at least 1 hour prior to the exam i.e., by 9:30 AM in the morning.

Last Reporting Time: As per the exam-day guidelines issued by the board, students will be allowed entry into the examination hall only until the start of the examination i.e., at 10 AM.

CBSE Admit Cards: Admit cards issued by the Board through schools are mandatory for students appearing for the CBSE Term 2 Examination. No student will be allowed to enter the examination centre/hall without an admit card.

Details on Admit Cards: Along with personal and exam-specific details, the CBSE 10th and 12th Term 2 Admit cards issued to the students must contain the signature of the school principal and the stamp of the school. Without these two details, the admit card will not be considered valid.

Dress Code: All students appearing for the CBSE Board Exam 2022 are advised to wear their school uniforms to the exam centre. Also, students should avoid wearing civil clothes which are too heavy or thick due to the intense heatwave that the country is experiencing currently.

20 Minutes to Read Question Papers: Prior to the formal commencement of the exam, students will be provided 20 minutes additional time to read the question paper before they are allowed to start writing answers. Therefore, students are advised to be seated on the designated exam seat by 10:00 AM.

Filling Details on Answer Sheet: During the additional time provided to the students, they will also have to fill in their necessary information including exam roll number and other details in the answer sheets. Students must pay attention to the instructions given at the exam centres to fill the same.

COVID-19 Precautions: With COVID positive cases increasing in urban areas, the Board has made special arrangements to ensure the safety of the students. Students are, therefore, advised to follow all the necessary COVID-19 appropriate behaviour and guidelines as specified by the administration

Spaced Seating Arrangements: To avoid crowding within the exam hall, the board has designed spaced seating matrix for the students. In line with this, only 18 students are allowed to sit in an exam hall and no more.

Masks Mandatory: Some urban centres in North India have made masks mandatory again in public places. In line with this, students are advised to wear masks at the exam centre during the entire duration of the examination.

Thermal Scanning: As part of the COVID-19 precautions, all students and staff members will have to undergo thermal checks at the entry point of their exam centre.

What’s Allowed in Exam Hall: CBSE’s exam-day guidelines say that students are allowed to carry general stationery items, a transparent water bottle, a transparent bottle of hand sanitiser and a mask to the exam centre. Students who suffer from diabetes or a medical condition are also allowed to carry a snack, as per the board rules.

CWSN students: Students who are registered to appear for the CBSE Exam as a CWSN - children with special needs candidate, will be allowed extra time and scribe facility. However, such candidates need to carry necessary medical certificates, permission letters and documentation to the examination centre.

COVID-19 Positive Students: As per media reports, any student who is showing COVID-like symptoms or or any of their family members have tested positive for COVID, will be allowed to appear for the exam in isolation room set-up at the exam centre. Students and parents are advised to report any such symptom or case within their family to the authorities and ensure the safety of other students and staff members.

With CBSE 10th and 12th Term 2 Exam 2022 starting at 10:30 AM, it is important for students to be aware of these exam-day guidelines. In addition to this, parents and students are also advised to go through the complete instructions document issued by the board to avoid any last-minute complications.

