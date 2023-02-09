CDAC C-CAT 2023 Rank To Release Today, Know How To Check Here

CDAC C-CAT 2023 Rank To Release Today: As per the latest updates, the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (CDAC) will announce the ranks of the Computerized Common Admission Test (C-CAT) today- February 9, 2023. Candidates who appeared for the test can check out CDAC C-CAT 2023 Rank on the official website i.e.cdac.in.They can check the rank by entering the application form number and password.

Candidates who took CDAC C-CAT 2023 exam conducted on January 28 and 29, 2023 will be able to download their rank on the official website i.e. cdac.in. Shortlisted candidates will be eligible for the further counselling process. As per the schedule, the CDAC C-CAT 2023 online selection of courses and centres will be started today and continue till February 15, 2023. It must be noted that candidates who appeared in more than one section of CDAC C-CAT 2023 will be given multiple ranks.

How to Check CDAC C-CAT 2023 Rank?

As per schedule, the authorities will release the CDAC C-CAT 2023 ranks today- February 9, 2023. Candidates who appeared in the test can check out their rank on the official website by following these steps-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. cdac.in

Step 2: Log in to the candidate portal by entering application no. and password

Step 3: Click on CDAC C-CAT 2023 Rank link

Step 4: The CDAT C-CAT 2023 rank will appear on the screen

Step 5: Check and download it for future reference

What After Release of CDAC C-CAT 2023 Rank?

After the release of the CDAC C-CAT 2023 rank, qualified candidates will be forwarded for counselling process. Candidates will be asked to fill in the choices. However, the authorities will allot seats based on the ranks and candidates’ preferences.