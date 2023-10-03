  1. Home
  2. News
  3. CEED 2024 Registration Begins at ceed.iitb.ac.in; Check Application Fee, Important Dates Here

CEED 2024 Registration Begins at ceed.iitb.ac.in; Check Application Fee, Important Dates Here

CEED 2024 Registration has started today. Eligible candidates must apply at ceed.iitb.ac.in. Check the application fee, steps to apply, and important dates here. 

jagran josh
Updated: Oct 3, 2023 18:29 IST
CEED 2024 Registration
CEED 2024 Registration

CEED 2024: The Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Bombay has begun the admission process for the MDes programme for the academic year 2024-25. Eligible candidates must apply before the last date: October 31, 2023. Afterward, an additional fee will be charged until November 8, 2023. 

The CEED 2024 application fee is Rs 3, 800. The exam is going to be held on January 21, 2024. The authorities administer the Common Entrance Exam for Design for granting admission to MDes courses in 8 participating colleges. While those looking for admission to the BDes programme, must apply for UCEED 2024. 

CEED 2024 Information Brochure

Click Here

CEED 2024 Important Dates

Check out the mandatory events alongside the dates below:

Events 

Dates

Last date to apply without a late fee

October 31, 2023

Issue of admit cards

January 05, 2024, 01:00 PM

CEED 2024 Exam Date

January 21, 2024, Sunday

9:00 AM TO 12:00 PM

How to Apply CEED 2024 Exam?

Candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to register:

Step 1: Visit the official website: ceed.iitb.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the registration link

Step 3: Complete registration and then login

Step 4: Fill out the application form

Step 5: Upload relevant documents and pay the fee

Step 6: Submit the form and take a printout

CEED 2024 Registration- Direct Link (Available Now)

What is the fees for CEED 2024?

Check out the category-wise registration fee below:

Category

Application Fee (INR)

Female Candidates (All)

1,900

SC, ST, PwD Candidates

 1,900

All Other Candidates

3,800

Also Read: BHU PhD Admission 2023 Registration Begins Soon; Check Application Fee, Seat Matrix Here
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023