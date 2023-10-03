CEED 2024 Registration Begins at ceed.iitb.ac.in; Check Application Fee, Important Dates Here

CEED 2024: The Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Bombay has begun the admission process for the MDes programme for the academic year 2024-25. Eligible candidates must apply before the last date: October 31, 2023. Afterward, an additional fee will be charged until November 8, 2023.

The CEED 2024 application fee is Rs 3, 800. The exam is going to be held on January 21, 2024. The authorities administer the Common Entrance Exam for Design for granting admission to MDes courses in 8 participating colleges. While those looking for admission to the BDes programme, must apply for UCEED 2024.

CEED 2024 Important Dates

Check out the mandatory events alongside the dates below:

Events Dates Last date to apply without a late fee October 31, 2023 Issue of admit cards January 05, 2024, 01:00 PM CEED 2024 Exam Date January 21, 2024, Sunday 9:00 AM TO 12:00 PM

How to Apply CEED 2024 Exam?

Candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to register:

Step 1: Visit the official website: ceed.iitb.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the registration link

Step 3: Complete registration and then login

Step 4: Fill out the application form

Step 5: Upload relevant documents and pay the fee

Step 6: Submit the form and take a printout

What is the fees for CEED 2024?

Check out the category-wise registration fee below:

Category Application Fee (INR) Female Candidates (All) 1,900 SC, ST, PwD Candidates 1,900 All Other Candidates 3,800

