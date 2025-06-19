Centre to Recommend Board Reform in 7 States, After Poor Outcome Analysis

The Ministry of Education has suggested that Classes 10 and 12 should have a common board in seven states (Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Kerala, Manipur, Odisha, Telangana, West Bengal) to blend assessments and help improve the less than satisfactory academic results. The same seven states represented 66% of failures last year. The report analyzed girls outperforming boys, the medium of instruction variation, and the need for an expanded role for NIOS in reducing drop out rates.



The Ministry of Education has recommended a common board for classes 10 and 12 for seven states including Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal, as these states comprised 66% of failures last year. The recommendation seeks consistency in academic outcomes and standardisation of assessment processes, addressing the variableness of quality assured by the analysis conducted by the School Education Department. Which Are the 7 States? Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Kerala, Manipur, Odisha, Telangana, and West Bengal are the seven states. Ninety-seven percent of pupils are covered by the top 33 school examination boards, while just three percent are covered by the remaining 33. The country has 66 school examination boards in total, comprising three national-level boards and 63 state-level boards (54 regular and 12 open boards).

"The best option for making education easier is to use a common board for classes 10 and 12. Poor academic results are the result of not having a common board. Sanjay Kumar, the school education secretary, stated, "We have suggested that these states establish a common board. Performance Trends Here's the information presented in a table, focusing on the performance trends and medium of instruction disparities: Category/Medium Details Gender Performance Girls outperforming boys, especially in Science. Girls in Science Over 28 lakh girls passed in Science (a reversal of earlier trends and a rise from 23.3 lakh in 2022). Girls in Arts 27.2 lakh girls passed in Arts. Medium of Instruction Disparity Students in Odia and Malayalam mediums performed significantly better. Lower Performance Mediums Kannada, Telugu, or Assamese mediums showed lower performance. High Pass Rate States (Integrated Boards) Kerala (99.96%), Odisha, and Manipur recorded pass rates above 97%.