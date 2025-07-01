Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
CFA Level 2 May Result 2025 Release Today at cfainstitute.org, Check Pass Percentage, Marks and Qualifying Status Here

CFA Institute will release the CFA Level 2 Result 2025 today, July 1, for the May session exams held from May 21 to 25. Candidates can check their results on cfainstitute.org by logging in with their registered credentials. Results will also be sent via email. Read here for more detailed information about CFA Level 2 May Result 2025.

Jul 1, 2025
CFA Level 2 May Result 2025
CFA Level 2 May Result 2025

HIGHLIGHTS

  • CFA Level 2 May Result 2025: CFA Institute will release the CFA Level 2 Result 2025 today, July 1.
  • CFA Level 2 May Exam 2025: CFA Level 2 May 2025 exam was held from May 21 to May 25, 2025.
  • CFA Level 2 May Result 2025 Official Website: Students can check their result at cfainstitute.org.

The CFA Institute will announce the CFA Level 2 Result 2025 today, July 1, 2025, for the May session exam. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their results on the official website, cfainstitute.org.

The CFA Level 2 May 2025 exam was held from May 21 to May 25, 2025. To download your CFA scorecard, you’ll need to log in using your registered credentials after the result is released.

The CFA Institute will also send the result via email to all candidates who took the May 2025 Level 2 exam. Check this article for latest updates on CFA Level 2 Result 2025.

CFA Level 2 May Result 2025

Check the table below for CFA Level 2 May 2025 details:

Events

Dates

CFA exam 2025 May (Level 2)

May 21 to May 25, 2025

CFA Level 1 Result 2025 May exam release (OUT)

June 26, 2025

CFA Level 2 Result 2025 May date

July 1, 2025 (Expected Today)
  • Jul 1, 2025, 17:53 IST

    CFA Level 2 Result 2025: Login Details

    Candidates need to enter the following login details:

    Registered Email ID

    Password

  • Jul 1, 2025, 17:52 IST

    CFA Level 2 May Result 2025: Date and Time

    CFA Level 2 May Result 2025 will be released today, 1 July on the official website at  cfainstitute.org.

How to Download CFA Level 2 May Result 2025?

To download your CFA Level 2 May Result 2025, candidates can follow the given instructions:

Step 1: Go to the official website cfainstitute.org.

Step 2: Click on the ‘Programs’ tab and go to the ‘Results’ section.

Step 3: Log in using your registered email ID and password.

Step 4: Your CFA Level 2 May 2025 result will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download the result and take a printout for future use.

