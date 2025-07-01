CFA Level 2 May Result 2025 Release Today at cfainstitute.org, Check Pass Percentage, Marks and Qualifying Status Here

The CFA Institute will announce the CFA Level 2 Result 2025 today, July 1, 2025, for the May session exam. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their results on the official website, cfainstitute.org.

The CFA Level 2 May 2025 exam was held from May 21 to May 25, 2025. To download your CFA scorecard, you’ll need to log in using your registered credentials after the result is released.

The CFA Institute will also send the result via email to all candidates who took the May 2025 Level 2 exam. Check this article for latest updates on CFA Level 2 Result 2025.

CFA Level 2 May Result 2025

Check the table below for CFA Level 2 May 2025 details: