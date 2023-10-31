CGBSE Exam 2024 Class 10, 12 Registration Close Today, Get Direct Link To Apply

CGBSE 2024 Registration: Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education will close the registration process for the CGBSE class 10 and 12 self study main/ opportunity 2024 board exams today, October 31, 2023. Eligible candidates appearing for the Chhattisgarh board 10th and 12th exam 2024, can visit the official website of the board to complete the registrations.

As per the official notification released, the registration process began on October 10, 2023. Candidates can complete the registration without a late fee until today. It must however be noted that the registration process will continue from November 1 to 15, 2023 with a late fee. Students unable to complete the registration process today can register during the extended period.

CGBSE 10th, 12th registration window is available on the official website - cgbse.nic.in. Candidates can also click on the link provided below to complete the registration process.

CGBSE 2024 Registration Notification - Click Here

CGBSE 2024 Registration Direct link - Click Here

Steps to Complete CGBSE 10th 12th Registration 2024

The Chhattisgarh board class 10 and class 12 exam 2024 registration window is available on the official website of the board. Students yet to complete the registration process can visit the official website or follow the steps given below to register.

Step 1: Visit the official website of Chhattisgarh board

Step 2: Click on the 2024 registration link on the homepage

Step 3: Login using the required credentials

Step 4: Fill out the necessary details for registration

Step 5: Submit the requisite fee and click on the final submission

The Chhattisgarh board 10th adn 12th exam 2024 will be conducted in March-April 2024. The complete schedule for the class 10 and 12 students is expected to be announced by board officials soon. Candidates can keep visiting the official website for updates regarding the board exam schedule.

