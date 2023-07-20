Chhattisgarh NMMS Scholarship 2023 Application Form Out; Check Eligibility, Required Documents Here

Chhattisgarh NMMS Scholarship 2023: The National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship (NMMS) application form has been released for class 8 students. Candidates having a minimum of 55% marks in class 7 are eligible to apply. They can visit the official website: scert.cg.gov.in for registration. As per the official schedule, the exam will be conducted on December 10, 2023.

The Chhattisgarh National Means Cum Merit Scholarship (NMMS) is awarded to meritorious students from economically weaker sections (EWS) studying in Class 8 in the state. The scholarship is a great opportunity for students from EWS families to pursue higher education. The exam will be held in a total of 146 exam centers across the state, and there is no application fee. The last date to submit the application form is September 8.

Chhattisgarh NMMS Scholarship 2023: Check Eligibility Criteria

Interested candidates can check out the eligibility requirements below:

He/she must be studying in a government or government-aided school.

Must have secured at least 55% marks in Class 7.

Should be from a family with an annual gross income of less than Rs 3.5 lakh.

Should be a member of an SC/ST, in which case they will need to have secured at least 50% marks in Class 7.

Chhattisgarh NMMS Scholarship 2023: List of Required Documents

Candidates must keep the following files scanned and handy while filling out the application form:

Class 7 Marksheet

Income Certificate (not older than March 31, 2022)

Caste Certificate (if applicable)

Chhattisgarh NMMS Scholarship 2023 Exam Pattern

The scholarship exam comprises two papers, Paper 1 will run from 10 AM to 11.30 AM whereas Paper 2 will be held between 1 PM to 2.30 PM.

Particulars Subject Marks Mental Ability Test (MAT) Paper 1 Each carrying 90 marks Scholastic Aptitude Test Mathematics 20 Science 35 Social Science 35

Students who are selected for the scholarship will receive Rs 1,000 per month from Class 9 to 12. They will also be eligible for the benefit of any other scholarship under the government's scholarship scheme.

Students who are studying in Kendriya Vidyalayas, Navodaya Vidyalayas, non-government schools, or residential schools are not eligible to apply for the scholarship.

