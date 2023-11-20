CLAT 2024 Admit Card Expected Tomorrow, Check Hall Ticket Details Here

CLAT 2024: Consortium of National Law Universities is expected to release the CLAT 2024 admit card tomorrow, November 21, 2023, candidates appearing for the CLAT 2024 exams scheduled to be held on December 3, 2023, can visit the official website tomorrow to download the hall ticket.

The CLAT 2024 hall ticket is a mandatory document to be carried by students appearing for the law entrance exam. The CLAT admit card will include details such as the name and roll number of the candidate, name of the exam, exam centre details etc.

To download the CLAT 2024 admit card candidates can visit the official website - consortiumofnlus.ac.in and login using their mobile number and password. Students can also download the CLAT 2024 admit card through the direct link available on this page. The link will be made live as soon as the hall ticket is available online.

How to Download CLAT 2024 Admit Card

The CLAT 2024 admit card will be available on the official website soon. To download the CLAT 2024 hall ticket students can follow the steps provided here.

Step 1: Visit the CLAT 2024 official website

Step 2: Click on the CLAT 2024 admit card link

Step 3: Login using the mobile number and password

Step 4: The CLAT 2024 admit card will be displayed

Step 5: Download the admit card for further reference

Details Given on CLAT 2024 Admit Card

The CLAT 2024 admit card will contain the following details

Candidate name

Roll number/ registration number

Name of exam

Exam centre name and address

Reporting time

