CLAT 2024 Admit Card Out Today, Download Hall Ticket At consortiumofnlus.ac.in

CLAT 2024 Admit Card: The Consortium of NLUs will be releasing the CLAT 2024 exam admit card today, Number 21, 2023. The Common Law Admission Test 2024 entrance exam is scheduled to be conducted on December 3, 2023. Eligible candidates who have completed the applications for CLAT can visit the official website today to download the admit card.

To download the CLAT 2024 hall ticket students are required to visit the official website and login using their mobile number and password. Students are advised to keep a copy of their CLAT 2024 admit card with them until the admission process is completed.

Students can visit the official website - consortiumofnlus.ac.in to download the CLAT 2024 admit card. Students can also download the hall ticket through the direct link available here. The link will be made live as soon as the admit card is available online.

CLAT 2024 Admit Card - Link to Be Available Soon

Steps to Download the CLAT 2024 Admit Card

The CLAT 2024 admit card link is available on the official CLAT website. Students appearing for the CLAT exams must make sure to carry their hall ticket with them to the exam centre on the day of the exam. Follow the steps provided here to download the CLAT 2024 admit card.

Step 1: Visit the official website of CLAT 2024

Step 2: Click on the CLAT admit card link available

Step 3: Login using the mobile number and password

Step 4: The CLAT 2024 admit card will be displayed

Step 5: Download the CLAT 2024 admit card for further reference

Details Mentioned on the CLAT 2024 Admit Card

The CLAT 2024 admit card will contain the candidate's details along with the exam centre details and the examination schedule. Students must make sure that they cross-check all the relevant information provided on the CLAT admit card 2024.

Candidate name

Roll number/ registration number

Name of exam

Exam centre name and address

Schedule of exam

Reporting time to exam centre

Candidate photograph and signature images

Instructions for candidates

CLAT 2024 exam is scheduled to be held in the online mode on December 3, 2023. The exams will be conducted across 130 test centres. The exams will be conducted for a duration of 2 hours where candidates are required to answer a total of 120 questions for 120 marks. Each question will carry one mark. A negative marking of 0.25 marks will be applicable for each wrong answer.

