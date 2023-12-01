  1. Home
CLAT 2024 Exam Day Guidelines: Check Bell Timings, Dress Code, and What to Carry Here

CLAT 2024 Exam Day Guidelines: Candidates appearing for the exam must check out the prohibited, and non-prohibited items, bell timings, dress code, and code of conduct here.

jagran josh
Updated: Dec 1, 2023 18:02 IST
CLAT 2024: The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) will conduct the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) on December 3, 2023. The authorities have released the exam day guidelines in online mode. The instructions include bell timings, code of conduct, cover rules, etc. Candidates appearing in CLAT 2024 must read the instructions carefully and adhere to them. 

The exam will be held offline for admission to 24 national law universities and more than 60 affiliated law colleges. CLAT 2024 will be administered in 131 cities in 23 states and 4 union territories across the country. CLAT 2024 scores will be accepted by 24 National Law Universities offering admission to BA LLB, BBA LLB, B.Com LLB, and B.Sc LLB and LLM courses. 

CLAT 2024 Dress Code

Candidates taking the exam must check what to and what not to wear:

  • Candidates have to wear half-sleeve shirts with no big buttons to hide concealed things.
  • Candidate must wear light-coloured clothes
  • He/She should wear either slippers or sandals
  • They should not bring any valuable items to the test centre
  • They must refrain from wearing lockets, chains, nose pins, rings, etc.

CLAT 2024: Items to Carry

Check out the items that can be carried to the exam hall:

  • ID Proof
  • Black or Blue Ball Point Pens
  • An Analogue Watch
  • A Transparent Water Bottle

CLAT 2024: Items to Avoid

Check out the items that should be avoided from carrying:

  • Calculator
  • Digital Watch
  • Study Material
  • Mobile Phone
  • Bags
  • Camera

Check out the general guidelines for the CLAT 2024 exam below:

  • Candidates must carry their CLAT 2024 admit card along with a valid ID proof to the exam hall.
  • Candidates must arrive at least 1 hour before the commencement of the exam.
  • Candidates will not be allowed entry after 15 mins of the commencement of the exam.
  • Candidates need to sign their CLAT admit cards in front of their invigilator.
  • They should not carry restricted belongings such as electronic gadgets and others.
  • He/she will be permitted to leave the examination hall only after completion of the exam time.

CLAT Exam Day Guidelines 2024 - Bell timings

Check out the type of bell and their timings below:

Time

Type of Bell

Purpose

1:00 P.M.

Long Bell

Allowing the entry of candidates inside the test centre premises

1:30 P.M.

Long Bell

Allowing the entry of Candidates inside the hall/ classroom

1:50 P.M.

Short Bell

- Distribution of the sealed Envelopes

- Announcement of Instructions by the Invigilators

2:00 P.M.

Long Bell

Beginning of the test. The candidates can open the sealed envelopes

2:15 P.M.

Short Bell

No candidate will be permitted to enter the exam centre after this time

3:00 P.M.

Short Bell

Marks the completion of 60 (sixty) minutes of the test

3:50 P.M.

Short Bell

Warning Bell signifying that 10 (ten) minutes are remaining for the test to end

4:00 P.M.

Long Bell

Marks the Completion of the test. No candidate will be permitted to write anything on the OMR Response Sheet/Question Booklet after this Bell

Also Read: CLAT Exam Centers 2024: Check List of New CLAT Test Centers Here
