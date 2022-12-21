CLAT: NLU Tripura Cancels LLB, LLM Admission 2022 Over State Domicile Quote, Check Notice Here

NLU Admission: As per the recent updates, the National Law University Tripura has cancelled the NLU admission 2022 on the grounds of state domicile quota. Candidates can check the official NLU Tripura admission cancellation notice at the official website. Earlier, the NLU Tripura admission 2022 to fill 60 seats was completed within two months. However, the sudden cancellation of the whole admission process has left students disappointed.

The institute started the admission to the five-year integrated BA LLB (Hons), and one year Master of Laws (LLM) programmes based on the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2022 scores. As per the released notification, the academic session of the National Law University in Tripura was scheduled to start on January 4, 2023.

NLU Tripura Cancelled Admission Notice

As per the released notice, it has been stated - "In pursuant to the communication bearing no No.F.2 (309-10)-DHE/UDCA/2021(L)/3748(12) dated 16/12/2022 of the Director of Higher Education Department, Govt of Tripura, the process initiated for the Academic session 2022-23 is here by cancelled on the ground of want of state domicile quota and the entrance /admission fees, if any, collected or deposited be refunded to all the selected students immediately. The DDO NLU Tripura is to initiate necessary action for such refund."

Student's Reaction Regarding NLU Tripura Admission Cancellation

All the students who confirmed their allotted seat at NLU Tripura by fee payment will be refunded with immediate effect. However, the students have already lost one year, and did not secure admission anywhere else or even applied for CLAT 2023 (for which the exam has already been conducted on December 18, 2022). Check student's tweet here -

NLU Tripura published a notification on the cancellation of whole admission of year 2022, after the whole process is over. Students getting frustrated. How they can play with our career!#nlutripura #consortiumofnlu #NLU pic.twitter.com/qmyOEC8dj3 — Tarumita Biswas (@TarumitaB) December 20, 2022

National Law University, Tripura

NLU in Tripura is the first national law university that was inaugurated by the President of India Droupadi Murmu in October 2022. The academic session was set to begin in January 2023. Now, the CLAT Consortium will decide whether this decision can be reverted or remedy to be provided to all the cancelled admissions or not.

