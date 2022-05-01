CMAT 2022 Result Declared, Get Direct Link Here, Check at cmat.nta.nic.in

CMAT 2022 Result Declared: The Common Management Admission Test, CMAT 2022 Result has been officially declared today - 1st May 2022. NTA, National Testing Agency has declared the CMAT 2022 Results for the management entrance test held on 9th April 2022 to screen candidates for admission to MBA and PGDM programmes offered by participating institutes. Candidates who have appeared for CMAT 2022 Exam can now check their individual results for the entrance exam by logging onto the exam portal - cmat.nta.nic.in. Alternatively, candidates can also click on the direct link placed below to check and download CMAT 2022 Scorecard easily:

51,000 Candidates Receive CMAT Result 2022

As per the official estimates shared by the NTA, a total of 58000 students had registered for CMAT 2022 examination. Of the total number, nearly 51,000 students appeared for the management aptitude test held on 9th April. Candidates should note that the CMAT 2022 result has been declared on the basis of answer key which was notified earlier by NTA. The final answer key for the CMAT 2022 exam will be prepared and released by the NTA, after taking into account the objections or challenges raised by the students against it.

How to check CMAT 2022 Results online?

NTA or the National Testing Agency has published CMAT Result 2022 in the form of digital scorecards that have been published by the exam authority on the official website. The CMAT 2022 Result published online can be accessed, checked and downloaded by the registered candidates using the official portal cmat.nta.nic.in. After logging onto the website, candidates need to locate and click on the link for 'Result of CMAT 2022 has been declared.' After clicking on this link, they would be taken to a new page with input fields. Candidates need to enter your Application Number, Date of Birth or anything else asked on the website. After that, digital scorecard for CMAT 2022 Result will be displayed on the screen. Download the scorecard in pdf format and take printout for future reference.

