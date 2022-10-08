    COMEDK UGET 2022 Round 1 Result Today at comedk.org, Get Direct Link Here

    COMEDK UGET 2022 Round 1 Allotment Results will be announced on the official website today. Candidates who have applied for the allotment process can check the allotment through the link available here.

    Updated: Oct 8, 2022 12:06 IST
    COMEDK UGET 2022 Round 1 Allotment: The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges, Karnataka will be announcing the COMEDK UGET 2022 Round 1 Allotment Results for the UG Courses today. As per the schedule given, the COMEDK UGET 2022 Round 1 allotment results will be released by 4 PM. students who have applied for the allotment procedure can visit the official website or click on the link given here to check the allotment result. 

    The COMEDK UGET 2022 Round 1 allotment result will be available on the official website - comedk.org. To check the allotment result students are required to visit the official website and enter their login credentials in the allotment link provided. Students who are allotted seats in Round 1 counselling can confirm their admissions and submit the fee online until October 11, 2022. 

    COMEDK UGET 2022 Round 1 Allotment Result (Link @ 4PM)

    How to check COMEDK UGET 2022 Allotment Result

    The COMEDK UGET 2022 Seat Allotment Result will be announced on the official website. To check the COMEDK UGET 2022 allotment results students are required to visit the official website and login using the credentials provided. Follow the steps given below to check the COMEDK UGET 2022 Round 1 Allotment List

    Step 1: Visit the COMEDK UGET official website

    Step 2: Click on the Round 1 Allotment list available on the homepage

    Step 3: Enter the COMEDK UGET 2022 Login credentials in the link provided

    Step 4: The COMEDK UGET 2022 Allotment Result will be displayed

    Step 5: Download the COMEDK UGET 2022 Allotment Result for further reference

    Candidates allotted seats are to report to the allotted colleges with a printout of the allotment letter available online along with the fee receipt. The last date to report to the college and complete the allotment process is October 12, 2022. 

    Candidates will also be provided with the surrender facility for those who accept the seat in the first round. The facility is open until October 12, 2022. 

    Documents required for the allotment process

    When reporting to the allotted colleges, candidates need to carry with them the following documents

    • Class 10/ 12 Certificates
    • Birth Certificate
    • 2nd PUC Admit Card
    • Caste Certificate
    • Domicile Certificate

