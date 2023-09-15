CPGET Counselling 2023: Phase 1 Registration Close Today, Web Options Entry From Sept 20

CPGET 2023 Counselling Registration: Osmania University will close the registration window for the Common Postgraduate Entrance Test (CPGET) 2023 counselling today, September 15, 2023. Candidates participating in the first phase of counselling can visit the official counselling portal of CPGET to complete their registrations and online verification applications.

Osmania University began the registrations for the first phase counselling on September 5, 2023. Students are required to register for the first phase allotment and apply for the online certificate verification through the link provided on the official website. Candidates will be able to enter their choices for allotment after the verification from September 20 to 22, 2023.

CPGET counselling phase 1 registration link is available on the official website - cpget.ouadmissions.com. Eligible candidates can also complete the registration process through the direct link given here.

CPGET 2023 Counselling Direct Link - Click Here

CPGET 2023 Counselling Phase 1 Registration

The link for candidates to register for the CPGET 2023 phase 1 counselling is given on the official counselling portal. Candidates can follow the steps provided below to complete the counselling registration.

Step 1: Visit the official website of CPGET counselling

Step 2: Click on the ‘Apply for online certificate verification link

Step 3: Enter the hall ticket number and rank

Step 4: Fill out the necessary details in the link provided

Step 5: Upload documents for the verification process

Step 6: Submit the application fee and click on submit

CPGET First Allotment List

the first round allotment list for CPGET 2023 will be released on September 26, 2023. Those candidates who have entered their choices for the allotment result will be considered for the allotment round. Candidates allotted seats in the first round can report to the respective colleges and complete the admission procedure.

