CSAB Special Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Out on csab.nic.in; Check What’s Next Here

CSAB Special Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2023 is live now! Check your results on csab.nic.in and know what's next. Candidates have to submit their willingness between August 8 and 11, 2023.

jagran josh
Updated: Aug 9, 2023 13:24 IST
CSAB Special Round 1 Seat Allotment 2023: Central Seat Allocation Board, CSAB has declared seat allocation results for CSAB special round 1. Candidates who participated in the counselling session can check out the results on the official website: csab.nic.in. They have to enter the login credentials: JEE(Main) application number, password, and security pin to access the results.

According to the official schedule, candidates have to submit their willingness between August 8 and 11, 2023. Those who accept the allocated seats must complete the online reporting: payment of institute admission fee, document upload, and responding to queries (if any) of document verifying officer before the deadline.

CSAB Special Round 1 Seat Allotment 

How to Check CSAB Special Round 1 Seat Allotment 2023?

Candidates can follow the below instructions to access the result:

Step 1: Visit the official website: csab.nic.in/csab-special

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the seat allotment result link

Step 3: Submit the JEE Main application no., password, and security pin

Step 5: Check the result and save it for future references

What’s Next After CSAB Special Round 1 Seat Allotment 2023?

Following the announcement of the seat allocation results, candidates may submit their willingness via the following methods: freeze, slide, float, surrender, pull, surrender/withdraw/exchange options, freeze, float, surrender, and surrender.

