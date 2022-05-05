CUET 2022 Application Form Window To Close Tomorrow at cuet.samarth.ac.in, Apply Soon

CUET 2022: As per the updates, the National Testing Agency (NTA) will end the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) 2022 application process tomorrow on 6th May 2022. Candidates who are yet to apply for the CUET admission 2022 can fill the online application form at cuet.samarth.ac.in. Candidates must have passed class 12th from a recognised central or state school board to apply for CUET. They are advised to fill up the form for UG programmes before the deadline.

CUET Application Form 2022 - Direct Link

Common University Entrance Test (CUET) 2022 Eligibility

Before starting the CUET 2022 registration, candidates are advised to through the CUET eligibility criteria laid down by the admission committee of the participating universities. The CUET 2022 eligibility criteria may vary depending upon the programmes and universities. Applicants who failed in one or two subjects of Class 12th will not be considered eligible to apply for CUET 2022.

How To Fill the Application Form for CUET?

To fill the online form, candidates can visit the official website - cuet.samarth.ac.in. Further, they will have to register and enter the valid email Id, active mobile number and personal details to complete the registration process. Now, fill the application form with personal, academic and contact details. Also, upload the documents in the format and size prescribed by the NTA. After completing the details, pay the application fee in online mode.

Points To Keep in Mind While Filling the CUET Application Form

Candidates must upload scanned images of photograph in colour or black and white, Signature, Category and PwD certificates, if applicable.

While uploading their photographs, students should ensure that the photo is taken without a mask against a white background.

CUET 2022 application fee can be submitted only online modes of payment. Candidates can pay through Net Banking, Credit Card, Debit Card, UPI, or Paytm Services.

Candidates must ensure all the information they have entered is correct. NTA will not provide candidates with a correction window to edit the applications. In case any false information is found, the form will be rejected.

Candidates are also advised to choose their examination cities wisely, keeping in mind the COVID-19 situation.

