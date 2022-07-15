CUET 2022 Exam Begins Today: Check Exam Day Guidelines, Do's and Don'ts Here

CUET 2022 Exam Begins Today: Finally, the D-day is here for the aspirants who will be appearing for CUET UG 2022 Exam. Today - 15th July 2022, NTA will commence the Common University Entrance Test, CUET 2022 exam for undergraduate admissions. The University Entrance Test is being held in two phases, of which Phase 1 is being held from 15th to 20th July 2022. This is CUET 2022 exam’s first session and it is being conceptualized as the national-level entrance test for university admissions for both postgraduate and undergraduate programmes. To help students be ready for the CUET 2022 Exam, the detailed exam-day guidelines and other important aspects about the same are listed below:

CUET 2022 Exam Day Guidelines and Instructions

Download CUET 2022 Admit Card @ cuet.samarth.ac.in

With the CUET 2022 Exam beginning from today, it is important for candidates to download and take printout of their CUET Admit Card 2022. The admit card will work as the entry pass for the registered candidates, without which they will not be granted entry in the examination hall. For candidates who are yet to download CUET 2022 Admit Cards, the same can be obtained from official portal - cuet.samarth.ac.in by entering their application id and date of birth details. A direct link to download CUET UG Admit Card 2022 is also placed below:

Download CUET UG 2022 Admit Card - Direct Link (Available Now)

CUET UG 2022 Exam Date and Timings

CUET 2022 Phase 1 Exam for undergraduate students / candidates is being held over a period of 4 days starting from today. CUET 2022 is scheduled to be held on 15th, 16th and 19th, 20th July 2022 in multiple sessions for different subjects/domain tests. The details about the exam date, exam timings, reporting timings and other details that are important for the examination day can be found on the hall ticket.

CUET 2022 Reporting Time

Candidates are advised to report to their assigned examination centre at least one hour prior to the commencement of the exam. Given monsoons have some parts of the country, candidates are advised to plan their travel to the exam centre in time so that they are able to reach in time.

Valid Photo ID Proof

Along with the CUET Admit Card 2022, candidates will also be required to carry a valid ID Proof to the exam centre / hall. The details provided in the hall ticket will be verified against the ID card and only if both of them match, will the candidate be allowed inside the examination hall.

COVID-19 Protocols and Precautions

With COVID-19 cases increasing in several parts of the country, it is important for candidates to be aware of and follow all the necessary safety and precautionary protocols prescribed by NTA and local authorities. This would include social distancing guidelines and avoiding overcrowding at exam centres.

Electronic Devices/Gadgets Banned

All electronic devices and gadgets are banned from CUET 2022 examination hall. These include mobile phones, smartphones, bluetooh headsets, smartwatches etc. If any candidate is found carrying any electronic device inside the hall, strict action would be taken against them.

