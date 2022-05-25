CUET 2022: Know Which fields can be edited in CUET Application Form During Correction Window?

CUET 2022 Application Correction Window: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to conduct the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) (UG)-2022 in July 2022 in the computer based mode for admission to the UG courses in Central Universities and other Participating Institutions (PI). To appear for the exam, candidates had to fill the CUET application form.

The authorities have closed the application window but will soon activate the CUET application correction window today on 25th May in online mode. Candidates will be able to edit the form or make changes till 31st May at cuet.samarth.ac.in. While availing the CUET correction facility, candidates must know which fields can be edited. After making the necessary corrections and submitting the CUET application form 2022, candidates will not be allowed to make any changes.

Check What Can be Edited in the CUET 2022 Application Form?

While editing or making correction in the CUET application form, candidates will be allowed to change any one of the following fields - name, father's name, mother's name, photograph and signature. Apart from this, they will be allowed to make changes in all of these fields -Class 10th details, Class 12th details, exam centre city, date of birth, gender, category and PwBD.

Check What Cannot be Edited in the CUET 2022 Application Form?

There will be some fields in the application form of CUET, where candidates will not be allowed to make any changes. They will not be allowed to make changes in their mobile number, email Id and address (Permanent and Correspondence).

CUET 2022 Application Correction Window - Additional Fees

The authorities have stated that candidates are not required to pay any additional fee to edit the CUET 2022 application form. However, if changes made by candidates make any impact on the application fee then they will have to pay an additional fee.

As per the official notice, “This editing facility is confined to “Tests” opted and does not extend to cover other fields. Candidates can also select more Universities/PIs or more courses. This editing facility is in addition to the “Correction Window” which will be made available."

Also Read: CUET 2022 Application Correction Window To Open Today at cuet.samarth.ac.in for UG Admission, Get Details Here