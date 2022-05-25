CUET 2022 Application Correction Window To Open Today at cuet.samarth.ac.in for UG Admission, Get Details Here

CUET UG 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will activate the application correction window today for Common University Entrance Test (CUET) UG 2022 on 25th May 2022. Candidates can make the necessary corrections in their CUET application at cuet.samarth.ac.in. To do so, they need to login to their accounts, once the CUET correction facility is available. Candidates will be able to make changes only till 31st May 2022. Earlier, NTA closed the CUET UG 2022 application window on 22nd May.

Also, they do not need to pay any additional fee to edit the CUET 2022 application form. The CUET 2022 exam for UG courses is expected to be conducted in the first and second week of July. The UGC has made it mandatory for the Central Universities across the country, except North-Easter states and Uttarakhand to conduct admission to their UG courses through CUET 2022 exam scores.

CUET 2022 Application Correction Window - Direct Link (To be Available Soon)

CUET UG 2022 Date

Events Dates CUET Application Correction Window 25th May 2022 Last date to make corrections 31st May 2022 CUET UG Exam First or Second week of July 2022

How To Make Correction/Edit in CUET Application Form?

As per the official notice, “This editing facility is confined to “Tests” opted and does not extend to cover other fields. Candidates can also select more Universities/PIs or more courses. This editing facility is in addition to the “Correction Window” which will be made available."

To make any changes or edit the CUET UG application window, candidates can visit the official website - cuet.samarth.ac.in and click on the CUET application correction link. Now, enter the required login details and click on edit window and make changes in the application form. After making the necessary corrections, candidates will have to submit the CUET 2022 application form.

Common University Entrance Test (CUET) Application Statistics

As per the official data, 11,51,319 registration forms were received for CUET 2022 and 9,13,540 applicants paid fees. On 22nd May, applications for the CUET 2022 closed. Moreover, the CUET PG 2022 application form was also released by the NTA on 19th May. The last date to apply for CUET PG 2022 is 18th June.

CUET is the national level computer based test for admissions to the multiple UG programmes at 44 central universities and 36 other institutes. The entrance exam of CUET 2022 will be held in 547 cities across India and 13 cities abroad.

