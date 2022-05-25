CUET 2022: Delhi Universities among top colleges with highest applications

CUET 2022: The CUET UG 2022 Application process concluded on May 22, 2022. According to UGC Chairman Jagadesh Kumar, over 10 Lakh applications have been received for the first edition of the Common University Entrance Test. Candidates have applied for the undergraduate programmes offered in 44 Central Universities, 12 State Universities, 11 Deemed Universities and 19 Private universities.

According to reports, the most popular college among the 10 Lakh applications received for the UG Admissions is Delhi University Colleges which have reportedly received almost 6 Lakh applications followed by Banaras Hindu University with 3.94 Lakh applications.

Allahabad University has received 2.31 Lakh applications and Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University and Jamia Millia Islamia have received 1.489 Lakh and 1.21 Lakh applications respectively. Candidates can check the list of colleges and the number of CUET UG 2022 Applications received below.

CUET 2022 UG Applications List of Colleges

University No. of Applications Central Universities Delhi University 6 lakh Banaras Hindu University 3.94 lakh Allahabad University 2.31 lakh Jamia Millia Islamia 1.21 lakh Jawaharlal Nehru University 57,000 State Universities Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University 1.49 lakh Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University 97,376 Private University IIMT Meerut 1.37 Lakh

Most Popular Universities

Delhi University is one of the most popular universities in the country among students pursuing undergraduate admissions after class 12. The university which until the previous year conducted admissions for its undergraduate programmes through the marks secured by students in the Class 12 Board examinations has received double the number of applications as compared to the previous year. While last year, the university received 3.5 Lakh applications, this year it has received roughly 6 Lakh applications.

Delhi’s Jamia Millia Islamia, also among the list of popular universities in the National Capital is accepting CUET 2022 scores only for a few of the courses offered. Jawaharlal Nehru University is mostly famous for its postgraduate programmes and has received close to 57,000 applications for the limited Undergraduate programmes offered.

Considering the State Universities, Ambedkar University, Delhi is also among the list of top choices for students with 1.28 Lakh applications followed by Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University which has received 97,376 applications. IIMT Meerut has received 1.37 Lakh applications becoming the top sought Private University through CUET.

