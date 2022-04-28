CUET 2022 Mock Test Released: NTA releases official CUET Mock Test, Know Test Structure, Attempt at nta.ac.in

CUET 2022 Mock Test Released: As per the latest update, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the CUET 2022 Official Mock Test for the upcoming national-level entrance examination. The Common Universities Entrance Test or CUET 2022 will be a centralized entrance test that will be used to screen candidates for undergraduate admissions. The official CUET 2022 mock test has been released by the NTA to help aspirants understand the examination structure and format for the upcoming examination. Candidates can attempt the NTA CUET 2022 mock test by logging onto the NTA’s portal - nta.ac.in. Alternatively, candidates can also click on the direct link provided below attempt the same:

CUET 2022 Mock Test (Official) - Click Here to Attempt

CUET 2022 Exam Structure for Mock Test

Being a university-level entrance exam, the CUET 2022 will be held under a specific structure wherein candidates will have to attempt a number of domain-specific and course as well as language specific tests. The new official mock test that has been released by NTA for CUET 2022 is designed by a team of experts keeping the new and updated syllabus for the exam.

The CUET 2022 Mock Test will have to be attempted by the candidates over a period of 3 hours and 15 minutes to 3 hours and 45 minutes in a CBT / Computer-Based Test format. The time duration will change depending on the candidate’s selection of domain test or language tests. The overall test structure for CUET 2022 will be as follows:

Section IA: 13 Languages

Section IB: 19 Languages

Section II: 27 Domain Specific Tests

Section III: General Test

In terms of attempting the tests, candidate will have the option of appearing for a maximum of 9 tests from the above combination. This would include two languages and 6 domain-specific tests as well as one general test. Alternatively, candidates can appear for three language tests, 5 domain-specific tests and 1 general test as well.

CUET 2022 Mock Test Difficulty Level

According to experts, who have analysed the CUET 2022 Official Mock Test published by the NTA, the mock test is expected to be of moderate difficulty level. In terms of difficulty level, the CUET Mock Test can be compared to the NCERT exemplar paper series, especially for PCMB subjects. However, for few subjects, students should expect case-based MCQs (that are normally asked in CBSE Class 12 exam formats) in key domain specific tests.

