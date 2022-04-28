Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

    CUET 2022 Mock Test Released: NTA releases official CUET Mock Test, Know Test Structure, Attempt at nta.ac.in

    CUET 2022 Mock Test Released: NTA - National Testing Agency has released the NTA CUET 2022 Mock Test for the upcoming national level entrance examination. Attempt Official CUET Mock Test 2022, Know its Structure and Other details at nta.ac.in. Get Direct Link Here.

    Created On: Apr 28, 2022 16:09 IST
    Modified on: Apr 28, 2022 16:10 IST
    CUET 2022 Mock Test Released
    CUET 2022 Mock Test Released

    CUET 2022 Mock Test Released: As per the latest update, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the CUET 2022 Official Mock Test for the upcoming national-level entrance examination. The Common Universities Entrance Test or CUET 2022 will be a centralized entrance test that will be used to screen candidates for undergraduate admissions. The official CUET 2022 mock test has been released by the NTA to help aspirants understand the examination structure and format for the upcoming examination. Candidates can attempt the NTA CUET 2022 mock test by logging onto the NTA’s portal - nta.ac.in. Alternatively, candidates can also click on the direct link provided below attempt the same:

    CUET 2022 Mock Test (Official) - Click Here to Attempt

    CUET 2022 Exam Structure for Mock Test

    Being a university-level entrance exam, the CUET 2022 will be held under a specific structure wherein candidates will have to attempt a number of domain-specific and course as well as language specific tests. The new official mock test that has been released by NTA for CUET 2022 is designed by a team of experts keeping the new and updated syllabus for the exam.

    The CUET 2022 Mock Test will have to be attempted by the candidates over a period of 3 hours and 15 minutes to 3 hours and 45 minutes in a CBT / Computer-Based Test format. The time duration will change depending on the candidate’s selection of domain test or language tests. The overall test structure for CUET 2022 will be as follows:

    • Section IA: 13 Languages
    • Section IB: 19 Languages
    • Section II: 27 Domain Specific Tests
    • Section III: General Test

    In terms of attempting the tests, candidate will have the option of appearing for a maximum of 9 tests from the above combination. This would include two languages and 6 domain-specific tests as well as one general test. Alternatively, candidates can appear for three language tests, 5 domain-specific tests and 1 general test as well.

    CUET 2022 Mock Test Difficulty Level

    According to experts, who have analysed the CUET 2022 Official Mock Test published by the NTA, the mock test is expected to be of moderate difficulty level. In terms of difficulty level, the CUET Mock Test can be compared to the NCERT exemplar paper series, especially for PCMB subjects. However, for few subjects, students should expect case-based MCQs (that are normally asked in CBSE Class 12 exam formats) in key domain specific tests.

    Also Read: CUET 2022: Check list of universities accepting CUET exam scores

    Get the Latest Education News updates on Indian Board, College, University Exam results and College News updates here.
    Register for Education News
    Name
    Mobile Number
    Gender
    Your Location
    Email ID
    Roll Number
    Select type of Result
    Class
    What you wish to study
    What stream you wish to study?
    Your Stream
    Study Mode
    Exam Name
    Highest Qualification

    Related Stories