CUET 2022: No Retest for Candidates Who Missed Exam Due for Reporting Late To Exam Centre, clarifies UGC Chairman

CUET 2022 - No Retest for Reporting Late: CUET UG 2022 Exam’s Day 1 was marred by chaos and confusion, as NTA - the National Testing Agency, making some last minute changes to the exam centres being allotted to the students. Earlier, a senior NTA official had issued a statement for the agency plans to conduct retest for all such candidates who might have missed their exam due to last minute change in the examination centre and reporting late to their centres because of it. However, these reports have proven to be false as UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar has issued an important clarification regarding it. Mr Kumar, addressing confusion over NTA Officials statement, issued a video clarifying the commission’s stand over candidates missing CUET UG 2022 Exam on Day 1 - 15th July, due to last minute change in the exam centres.

No Retest for Reporting Late to Exam Centre

Sharing an important update, which might prove to be a detrimental for several candidates, UGC Chairman informed that NO RETEST will be held for candidates who might have missed appearing for CUET 2022 Exam on Day 1 due to late reporting to the exam centre. Sharing a video from his social media handle, Mr Kumar informed the candidates that who reported to their exam centres beyond the grace time alloted to them, irrespective of change in their exam centre, will not be allowed re-appear for the test again in August 2022. Clarifying the exam policy over late reporting, he said that “if any candidate reaches within grace time then also he is allowed to contest the exam but not after the grace time as per the examination policies issued before.”

Re-Test only for Candidates if Exam Cancelled due to Technical Issues

Elaborating over the confusion caused by media reports which quoted a senior NTA official regarding re-test for candidates missing exam on Day 1 of CUET 2022; Mr Kumar said that “Candidates whose test was cancelled due to technical issues are likely to get another chance.” Media reports confirmed that two exam centres based in Pathankot and New Jalpaiguri faced technical problems because of which CUET UG 2022 Exam was cancelled for candidates who were due to appear for the test there. For such candidates, alternate arrangement for re-test will be made by the NTA soon. In his video message, UGC Chairman also informed that the Day 1 of CUET UG 2022 successfully, with 85 per cent attendance of students for at 245 test centres. Mr Kumar also added that “5,000 surveillance, 1,500 jammers were installed to avoid any malpractice using mobile networks.”

