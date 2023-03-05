    CUET 2023: Jamia Millia Islamia To Accept CUET Scores for Admission to 20 Courses this Year, Check List Here

    Jamia Millia Islamia has adopted CUET Exam for admission to 15 UG and 5 PG Courses. Interested candidates can check out the complete list of courses here.

    JMI Adopts CUET 2023 Scores: As per the latest updates, Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) will now conduct admissions for a few courses through CUET. The decision has been taken in response to UGC’s advisory to make CUET compulsory for admissions. Thus, JMI will be conducting admissions for over 20 courses through the CUET exam.

    Candidates will be able to apply for 15 UG programmes and 5 PG courses through CUET 2023. In 2022, Jamia held CUET UG Exams for 10 courses for CUET. Candidates can check out the list of courses that will be tested in CUET UG 2023 this year.

    List of UG Courses for Admission through CUET 2023

    JMI will be conducting admission to these courses through CUET this year. Check out the list of UG courses below-

    1. BA (Hons) (Turkish Lang and Literature)
    2. BA (Hons) Sanskrit
    3. BA (Hons) French and Francophone Studies
    4. BA (Hons) Spanish and Latin American Studies
    5. BA (Hons) Hindi
    6. BA (Hons) History
    7. BA (Hons) Urdu
    8. B.A. (Hons) Korean Language
    9. BSc Biotechnology
    10. BA (Hons) Persian
    11. BVoc (Solar Energy)
    12. BSc (Hons) Chemistry
    13. BSc (Hons) Physics
    14. BSc (Hons) Applied Mathematics
    15. BA( Hons) Economics

    JMI PG Courses for CUET 2023

    The University will release the list of five courses for CUET PG 2023 later. The CUET UG exam will be administered by NTA from May 21 to May 31. Candidates can register for the CUET UG Test until March 12, 2023, on the official website i.e. cuet.samarth.ac.in

    UGC Urges Educational Institutions to Adopt CUET Scores for Admission

    In a letter to all universities, the University Grants Commission (UGC) requested that they use CUET scores for all course admissions. In response, Jamia Millia notified UGC that it would only accept CUET scores for admission to 20 courses.

    Get the Latest Education News updates on Indian Board, College, University Exam results and College News updates here.
