CUET 2023: Jamia Millia Islamia To Accept CUET Scores for Admission to 20 Courses this Year, Check List Here

JMI Adopts CUET 2023 Scores: As per the latest updates, Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) will now conduct admissions for a few courses through CUET. The decision has been taken in response to UGC’s advisory to make CUET compulsory for admissions. Thus, JMI will be conducting admissions for over 20 courses through the CUET exam.

Candidates will be able to apply for 15 UG programmes and 5 PG courses through CUET 2023. In 2022, Jamia held CUET UG Exams for 10 courses for CUET. Candidates can check out the list of courses that will be tested in CUET UG 2023 this year.

List of UG Courses for Admission through CUET 2023

JMI will be conducting admission to these courses through CUET this year. Check out the list of UG courses below-

BA (Hons) (Turkish Lang and Literature) BA (Hons) Sanskrit BA (Hons) French and Francophone Studies BA (Hons) Spanish and Latin American Studies BA (Hons) Hindi BA (Hons) History BA (Hons) Urdu B.A. (Hons) Korean Language BSc Biotechnology BA (Hons) Persian BVoc (Solar Energy) BSc (Hons) Chemistry BSc (Hons) Physics BSc (Hons) Applied Mathematics BA( Hons) Economics

JMI PG Courses for CUET 2023

The University will release the list of five courses for CUET PG 2023 later. The CUET UG exam will be administered by NTA from May 21 to May 31. Candidates can register for the CUET UG Test until March 12, 2023, on the official website i.e. cuet.samarth.ac.in

UGC Urges Educational Institutions to Adopt CUET Scores for Admission

In a letter to all universities, the University Grants Commission (UGC) requested that they use CUET scores for all course admissions. In response, Jamia Millia notified UGC that it would only accept CUET scores for admission to 20 courses.

