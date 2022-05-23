CUET PG 2022: Application process underway, Check Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme Here

CUET PG 2022: The National Testing Agency has commenced the application procedure for the Common University Entrance Test PG 2022. Students who are interested in securing an admission to the Postgraduate courses offered at the Central Universities can visit the official website cuet.nta.nic.in to complete the registration and application process. Candidates can submit their applications until June 18, 2022.

CUET PG 2022 Exam Details

The CUET PG 2022 examinations are scheduled to be conducted by the third week of July 2022. The exams will be held in the Computer based mode across the designated exam centres.

Students will be required to answer 100 questions which will be divided into two parts. The questions asked will be multiple choice. The question paper will be in English and Hindi (Bilingual) except for language and Sahitya papers. Students can check the detailed exam pattern below.

CUET PG 2022 Paper Pattern

Candidates aooearing for the CUET 2022 PG Exams can check the exam pattern and paper code details below.

Sr. No. Question pattern Paper code 1 The no. of questions will be 100 and divided into two parts Part A: 25 Questions consisting of Language Comprehension/Verbal Ability Part B: 75 Domain Knowledge Questions comprising of Teaching Aptitude, Social Sciences, Mathematics & Science) PGQP01 The no. of questions will be 100 and divided into two parts Part A: Consisting of Language Comprehension/Verbal Ability, General Awareness, Mathematical/Quantitative ability and Analytical Skills consisting of 25 MCQs. Part B: Domain Knowledge consisting of 75 MCQs. PGQP02 to PGQP07 PGQP09 to PGQP37 PGQP39 PGQP41 to PGQP59 PGQP61 to PGQ73 PGQP75 to PGQ77 2 The no. of questions will be 100 and divided into two parts Part A : 25 Questions (Language Comprehension/Verbal Ability, General Knowledge, and Mathematical/Quantitative ability ) Part B: 75 Questions Domain knowledge e.g. Civil Engineering or Mechanical Engineering etc. PGQP08 PGQP74 PGQP78 The no. of questions will be 100 and divided into two parts Part A: 25 Questions (General Knowledge/Awareness, Mathematical Ability and Logical Reasoning) Part B: 75 Questions of specific language. PGQP60 3 100 Questions (Language Comprehension/ Verbal Ability, Mathematical/ Quantitative ability, Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning) PGQP38 100 Questions (Language Comprehension/ Verbal Ability, General Knowledge/ Awareness, Computer Basics and Logical Reasoning) PGQP40

CUET 2022 Marking Scheme

NTA has provided students with the detailed marking scheme followed for the evaluation of the papers. According to the marking scheme mentioned, each question will carry 4 marks. While correct responses will earn students 4 marks each incorrect answer will be marked -1 from the total score.

Students must note that un-answered questions will not be marked.

Students will be required to choose the current options from the objectives provided. However it must be noted that in case there are multiple correct options or change in the answer key only those students who have attempted the same correctly as per the revised Answer Key will be awarded marks.

In case the question is dropped due to technical error, full marks will be given to the candidates irrespective of whether the same has been attempted or not.

Also Read: Meghalaya SSLC Result 2022: MBOSE Class 10 Results Likely To Release Soon at megresults.nic.in and mbose.in