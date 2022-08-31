CUET UG 2022 Exams conclude: Final Phase Exam records 60 Percent Attendance

CUET 2022: The edition of CUET examinations concluded on August 30, 2022 with 60% attendance. As per reports, the final phase of CUET also had cancellations due to low internet connectivity in Jharkhand which affected almost 103 students who attended the exam at Radha Govind University.

Officials from the NTA stated that the exam cancelled will be conducted on a later date for these students. As per the initial schedule, all the CUET UG Examinations were scheduled to be concluded on August 20, 2022 but the exam were further postponed and split into six phases in order to accommodate students whose exams were rescheduled due to technical errors during the exams.

Students who appeared for the first edition of the CUET UG 2022 examinations have faced several issues from last minute exam centre changes to changes in exam dates on admit card. Approximately 14.9 lakh students registered for the CUET entrance exams. CUET being conducted for the admissions to undergraduate programmes in the Central Universities across the country has been named the second largest exam in India preceded by NEET which has an average of over 18 Lakh registrations.

As per initial reports, due to slow internet speed, the examination at Centre Radha Govind University, Ramgarh, Jharkhand could not be conducted. A detailed report is awaited. Examination for 103 affected candidates will be conducted shortly: UGC Chairman M Jagdesh Kumar — ANI (@ANI) August 30, 2022

CUET 2022 Phase 6 Exam Cancelled for 103 Candidates

Although the National Testing Agency has completed the CUET 2022 examination, the last phase of the exams which were held from August 24 to 30, 2022 also face certain issues. In the final phase of the entrance test, the exams were cancelled at a centre in Jharkhand where in the previous leg of the exams also the exams were cancelled due to technical glitches. Approximately 103 candidates who reported to the exam centre were affected due to the poor internet connectivity at the Radha Govind University, Rangarh, Jharkhand.

What after CUET UG 2022

After the CUET UG 2022 Exams the National Testing Agency will release the Provisional Answer Key for the various subjects and the window for students to challenge the answer key will be open. Students can submit the challenges through the link given following which the final answer key and results will be announced.

