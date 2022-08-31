    CUET UG 2022 Exams conclude: Final Phase Exam records 60 Percent Attendance

    The first ever CUET examinations concluded on August 30, 2022 with 60% attendance. According to reports, the last phase of the CUET exams were cancelled at a centre in Jharkhand due to poor internet connectivity. Check details here. 

    Updated: Aug 31, 2022 09:03 IST
    CUET 2022 Exams
    CUET 2022 Exams

    CUET 2022: The edition of CUET examinations concluded on August 30, 2022 with 60% attendance. As per reports, the final phase of CUET also had cancellations due to low internet connectivity in Jharkhand which affected almost 103 students who attended the exam at Radha Govind University. 

    Officials from the NTA stated that the exam cancelled will be conducted on a later date for these students. As per the initial schedule, all the CUET UG Examinations were scheduled to be concluded on August 20, 2022 but the exam were further postponed and split into six phases in order to accommodate students whose exams were rescheduled due to technical errors during the exams.

    Students who appeared for the first edition of the CUET UG 2022 examinations have faced several issues from last minute exam centre changes to changes in exam dates on admit card. Approximately 14.9 lakh students registered for the CUET entrance exams. CUET being conducted for the admissions to undergraduate programmes in the Central Universities across the country has been named the second largest exam in India preceded by NEET which has an average of over 18 Lakh registrations. 

    CUET 2022 Phase 6 Exam Cancelled for 103 Candidates

    Although the National Testing Agency has completed the CUET 2022 examination, the last phase of the exams which were held from August 24 to 30, 2022 also face certain issues. In the final phase of the entrance test, the exams were cancelled at a centre in Jharkhand where in the previous leg of the exams also the exams were cancelled due to technical glitches. Approximately 103 candidates who reported to the exam centre were affected due to the poor internet connectivity at the Radha Govind University, Rangarh, Jharkhand.

    What after CUET UG 2022

    After the CUET UG 2022 Exams the National Testing Agency will release the Provisional Answer Key for the various subjects and the window for students to challenge the answer key will be open. Students can submit the challenges through the link given following which the final answer key and results will be announced.

    Also Read: CUET PG 2022: Check Marking Scheme, Section-wise Format of Central Universities Entrance Test for PG Courses Here

    Get the Latest Education News updates on Indian Board, College, University Exam results and College News updates here.
    Name
    Mobile Number
    Gender
    Your Location
    Email ID
    Roll Number
    Select type of Result
    Class
    What you wish to study
    What stream you wish to study?
    Your Stream
    Study Mode
    Exam Name
    Highest Qualification