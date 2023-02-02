    CUET UG 2023: Registrations to Commence Soon, Check Details Here

    The National Testing Agency is expected to begin the CUET UG 2023 Registration process soon. Candidates appearing for the entrance exam can visit the website to complete the registration process.

    Updated: Feb 2, 2023 08:51 IST
    CUET UG 2023 Registrations Soon
    CUET UG 2023 Registrations Soon

    CUET UG 2023 Registrations: The National Testing Agency is expected to begin the CUET UG 2023 Registrations soon. As per media reports, the CUET UG 2023 registration link will be available by this week on the official website. Candidates who have qualified the class 12 exams from the various state boards will be eligible to apply for the CUET UG 2023 Exams.

    The CUET UG 2023 Registration link will be available on the official website - cuet.samarth.ac.in. Candidates can complete the registrations through the link given on the official website following which they can apply through the link provided. According to the schedule given, the CUET UG 2023 exams will be conducted from May 21 to 31, 2023.

    CUET UG 2023 Exam Details

    CUET UG 2023 Exams are conducted for admissions to the undergraduate programmes offered in the central universities and other universities which will accept the CUET UG 2023 Scores. 

    The CUET UG 2023 Examinations will be conducted across the designated exam centres. This is the second edition of the CUET UG 2023 exams. CUET UG 2023 exams will be conducted in Assamese, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu. 

    CUET UG 2023 Registration Process

    The CUET UG 2023 Registration link will be made available on the official website of the NTA CUET. Candidates eligible to apply for the CUET UG 2023 exams can follow the steps provided here to complete the registration process. 

    Step 1: Visit the NTA CUET UG 2023 official website

    Step 2: Click on the CUET UG 2023 Registration link on the website

    Step 3: Enter the required details in the registration link

    Step 4: Login using the CUET UG 2023 Registration details

    Step 5: Complete the CUET UG 2023 Applications

    Step 6: Upload the required documents in the application

    Step 7: Submit the application fee and click on the final submission link

    Also Read: CUET UG 2023 Registrations Expected To Begin Soon, Check Details Here

    REGISTER FOR RESULTS UPDATES
    Get the Latest Education News updates on Indian Board, College, University Exam results and College News updates here.
    Name
    Mobile Number
    Gender
    Your Location
    Email ID
    Roll Number
    Select type of Result
    Class
    What you wish to study
    What stream you wish to study?
    Your Stream
    Study Mode
    Exam Name
    Highest Qualification