CUET UG Result 2022 Date: NTA Expected To Release CUET Answer Key Soon at cuet.samarth.ac.in, Results By September

CUET UG Result 2022 Date: As per the recent updates, National Testing Agency (NTA) will conclude the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2022 exam tomorrow on 30th August. Therefore, it is expected that the CUET answer key will be released soon after the exams ends. With that, CUET UG result is also expected to be released soon in September 2022. However, an official update regarding the date and time of the release of CUET result and answer key is still awaited.

The CUET UG exam is being held in six phases and is being conducted at 489 exam centres located in 259 cities across India and 10 cities outside India. As per reports, approximately 2.86 lakh candidates appeared for the exam. Earlier the 5 phases examinations have already been conducted for over 12.04 lakh candidates.

CUET UG Result 2022 Expected in September

It is expected that NTA will soon announce the result for Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) in online mode. As per media reports, the CUET UG results 2022 are likely to be released by 7th September 2022. However, an official notification is still awaited. Earlier, UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar told that - “The result should typically be declared within 10 days of the last test date.”

Earlier, a senior NTA official confirmed that the CUET UG result will be released by 7th September. However, 10th September for the announcement of CUET result would be their extended limit. These NTA scores would then be used by top Central Universities as well as other private universities for degree admissions to various BA, BSc and B.Com courses in the country.

CUET UG Answer Key 2022

Meanwhile, before the release of the CUET UG 2022 results, NTA will also release the provisional answer keys on the NTA website - cuet.samarth.ac.in. It is also expected to be released soon within few days of the conduction of exam. Also, the officials will provide an opportunity for the candidates to challenge the CUET provisional answer keys with a non-refundable online payment as processing charges. The updates regarding the same will be released soon.