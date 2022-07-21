CUSAT 2022 Rank List Released at admissions.cusat.ac.in, Check CUSAT Result For UG Courses Here

CUSAT 2022: As per the latest updates, the Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) rank list 2022 has been released for various undergraduate courses. Candidates can check the CUSAT rank list 2022 on the official website - admissions.cusat.ac.in. According to the details available, the CUSAT 2022 rank list is available course-wise in the rank list tab on the official website. CUSAT result 2022 includes the candidate’s name, scores obtained by the candidates and their All-India ranks.

The CUSAT cut-off for various courses will also be released on the website for students' reference. Also, the CUSAT rank list has been released for BTech, BBA, LLB, B.Voc, and other UG courses. Cochin University of Science and Technology has also released a rank list for various postgraduate courses like MBA, MSc, and others.

How To Check CUSAT Rank List 2022?

To download the CUSAT rank list 2022, go to the official website - admissions.cusat.ac.in and Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) click on the rank list tab. Now, select the course from the dropdown menu and click on the view rank list. Also, candidates will have to enter their roll number in the given space to know the rank. On the openly accessible CUSAT, rank list PDF candidates can check their registration number, name, reservation, special reservation and General rank.

Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) 2022

CUSAT conducts a common entrance exam that is a University level exam appeared by the students registered in various postgraduate and undergraduate courses like - BBA LLB, B.Com LLB, B.Tech, Integrated M.Sc, B.Tech Lateral Entry, B.Voc , LLB, LLM, MCA, MA, M.Sc, M.Tech, M.Voc. CUSAT CAT 2022 Exams for UG courses were conducted from 22nd to 24th June 2022, and exams for PG courses were held on 14th and 15th May.

