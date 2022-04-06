Delhi Board of School Education (DBSE) to offer German Language Course, Get Details Here

Delhi Board Schools to Offer German Language Course: As per the latest update, the newly formed Delhi Board of School Education (DBSE) will offer German Language Course as part of its curriculum. Delhi Government has set up the DBSE as a separate state board which will be different from CBSE. As one of the key differentiating factors, the Delhi School Board has signed an agreement with Goethe Institut to provide German Language Courses to the students. The agreement was signed on Monday in presence of Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia and German Ambassador to India Walter J. Lindner.

Announcement Made by Deputy CM Manish Sisodia

The announcement regarding the Delhi Board Schools offering German Language Course was confirmed by Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. Mr Sisodia, who also holds the Education portfolio in Delhi Government said that "We are committed to providing global exposure to all its students studying in Delhi government schools and giving flight to their dreams. As a part of our programme to introduce a prominent global language in government schools, German is one of the first languages that students will learn.”

German Language Pilot Project in 30 Schools

Mr Sisodia also elaborated that during the initial phase, German Language will be introduced as a pilot project n 30 schools under the Directorate of Education including Schools of Specialized Excellence (SoSEs). As part of the agreement, faculty from Goethe Institut/ Max Mueller Bhavan will train students from DBSE in communicative German language

German Language to Open Job Avenues for Students

Calling the agreement with Goethe Institut Max Mueller Bhavan a key development, Mr Sisodia also added that learning a global language not only adds to the skill set of the student but will also open new job avenues for the students. Furthermore, learning the German Language will also provide a deeper and meaningful connection with the German Culture, which is also important in a globalized world, he added.

At the signing ceremony was also attended by the German Ambassador to India Walter J. Lindner. He said the press meeting, Mr Lindner said that “This linguistic partnership with the Delhi government will open new horizons to culture, art, education and many other partnerships in future. Learning German will open routes to job opportunities for Delhi government school students in many EU countries, not just Germany”.

