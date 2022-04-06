Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

    Delhi Board of School Education (DBSE) to offer German Language Course, Get Details Here

    Delhi Board Schools to Offer German Course: Delhi Government’s newly formed Delhi Board of School Education (DBSE) has announced that its affiliate schools will offer German Language Course for students at the school level. Get Details Here.

    Created On: Apr 6, 2022 10:30 IST
    Modified on: Apr 6, 2022 10:35 IST
    Delhi Board of School Education (DBSE) to offer German Language Course
    Delhi Board of School Education (DBSE) to offer German Language Course

    Delhi Board Schools to Offer German Language Course: As per the latest update, the newly formed Delhi Board of School Education (DBSE) will offer German Language Course as part of its curriculum. Delhi Government has set up the DBSE as a separate state board which will be different from CBSE. As one of the key differentiating factors, the Delhi School Board has signed an agreement with Goethe Institut to provide German Language Courses to the students. The agreement was signed on Monday in presence of Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia and German Ambassador to India Walter J. Lindner.

    Announcement Made by Deputy CM Manish Sisodia

    The announcement regarding the Delhi Board Schools offering German Language Course was confirmed by Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. Mr Sisodia, who also holds the Education portfolio in Delhi Government said that "We are committed to providing global exposure to all its students studying in Delhi government schools and giving flight to their dreams. As a part of our programme to introduce a prominent global language in government schools, German is one of the first languages that students will learn.”

    German Language Pilot Project in 30 Schools

    Mr Sisodia also elaborated that during the initial phase, German Language will be introduced as a pilot project n 30 schools under the Directorate of Education including Schools of Specialized Excellence (SoSEs). As part of the agreement, faculty from Goethe Institut/ Max Mueller Bhavan will train students from DBSE in communicative German language

    German Language to Open Job Avenues for Students

    Calling the agreement with Goethe Institut Max Mueller Bhavan a key development, Mr Sisodia also added that learning a global language not only adds to the skill set of the student but will also open new job avenues for the students. Furthermore, learning the German Language will also provide a deeper and meaningful connection with the German Culture, which is also important in a globalized world, he added.  

    At the signing ceremony was also attended by the German Ambassador to India Walter J. Lindner. He said the press meeting, Mr Lindner said that “This linguistic partnership with the Delhi government will open new horizons to culture, art, education and many other partnerships in future. Learning German will open routes to job opportunities for Delhi government school students in many EU countries, not just Germany”.

    Also Read: DU Admission Policy 2022 Explained: Know Course-specific guidelines, Sports Quota, Minority Quota, ECA Quota Details Here

    Get the Latest Education News updates on Indian Board, College, University Exam results and College News updates here.
    Register for Education News
    Name
    Mobile Number
    Gender
    Your Location
    Email ID
    Roll Number
    Select type of Result
    Class
    What you wish to study
    What stream you wish to study?
    Your Stream
    Study Mode
    Exam Name
    Highest Qualification

    Related Stories