Delhi Govt. Suspends Remedial Classes Due to Severe Cold Conditions, Check Details Here

Delhi Schools Closed: The Delhi Government has suspended remedial classes during winter vacation for students of classes 9th and 12th in all govt. schools with immediate effect. The decision has been taken for the safety of students since the temperature in Delhi touches an all-time low. The Directorate of Education (DoE) has released a notice that the classes have been suspended due to severe cold waves and dense fog conditions in the state.

The official notification of the same reads, “Now, keeping in view the prevailing conditions of extreme cold wave in Delhi, all the Heads of Govt Schools of Directorate of Education are directed to suspend these remedial classes with immediate effect.”

Practical Exam, Internal Assessment to Continue

The notice further stated that the practical exam, project assessment, and internal assessment for classes 10th and 12th for session 2022-23 will continue as per the schedule provided by CBSE. The notice was released by the Directorate Of Education on the day Delhi’s Safdarjung recorded the lowest temperature of 1.9 degrees Celsius.

“However, work of conduct of Practical Examination/ Project Assessment/ Internal Assessment for classes X and XII for session 2022-23 will continue as per schedule"

The Delhi government schools were conducting remedial classes for students in classes 9-12 during the winter vacation. Earlier today, the Delhi government advised all private schools to remain closed till January 15 due to the severe cold wave.

Delhi School Closure Extended Till January 15

Delhi government has further released instructions for private schools to extend the winter vacation of students till January 15, 2023. The schools have received strict orders on winter break extensions due to severely cold weather.

As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD) report, cold wave to severe cold wave conditions in isolated pockets are expected to continue over north Rajasthan, south Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, and East Madhya Pradesh on January 9, and cold wave conditions in isolated pockets on January 10 over the region.

